Meet our new faculty: Park Sinchaisri, business

Name: Park Sinchaisri (he/him)

Discipline: Business

Degrees: B.S., computer engineering and applied mathematics-economics, Brown University, 2012; M.S., computational science and engineering, MIT, 2016; M.A., statistics, Ph.D., operations, information and decisions, Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, 2021

Research interests: How to make the future of work and services better.

Hobbies: Playing board/video games and exploring/reading about food, design and cities.