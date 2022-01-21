Data Privacy Week 2022: Keep It Private

Jenn Stringer, associate vice chancellor for IT and chief information officer, and Scott Seaborn, campus privacy officer, sent the following message to the campus community Thursday:

Data Privacy Day is now Data Privacy Week: Jan. 24 – 28. Data Privacy Week is an international effort to empower individuals to respect privacy, safeguard data, and enable trust. This year’s theme is “Keep It Private.”

2022 Data Privacy Week Events

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 11 a.m. PST

Live Streamed Panel Discussion: Breaking Down Barriers to Entry in the Privacy Field

Register for the Breaking Down Barriers Panel Discussion

Panelists will discuss how to make the Privacy field more accessible to persons of color. An introduction to the discussion will be provided by UC VP/CIO Van Willams. Panelists include:

Cheryl Washington, CISO, UC Davis (and former Privacy Officer at UCOP)

Pegah Parsi, Chief Privacy Officer, UC San Diego

Thea Bullock, Chief Privacy Officer, UC Irvine

Liz Eraker-Palley, Senior Privacy Counsel, Google

Friday, Jan. 28, 12 p.m. PST

Film Screening and Round Table Discussion: The Social Dilemma

Register for the “Social Dilemma” Panel Discussion

Our panel of UC data and privacy experts will be discussing the film, The Social Dilemma, the future of data, what UC’s role should be (if any) in solving the social dilemma, and how viewers can take active steps to better control their data and the data entrusted to them by the UC Community. Panelists include:

Allison Henry, UC Berkeley Chief Information Security Officer

Safiya Noble, UCLA Associate Professor of Gender Studies and African American Studies

Gillian Hayes, UCI Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Dean of Graduate Division

Bryan Cunningham, Executive Director, UCO Cyber Security Policy and Research Institute

Sean Peisert, Staff Scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Full Adjunct Professor of Computer Science at UC Davis

Pegah Parsi, Chief Privacy Officer, UC San Diego

Protecting Your Personal Information

Protecting privacy and personal information is vital to UC Berkeley’s mission and respecting privacy is an essential part of what it means to be a good citizen and a responsible member of our campus community. Ensuring such privacy is one of the many values and obligations of the University of California.

For more information on privacy tips visit the Information Security Office’s Data Privacy Toolkit. If you are interested in learning more about data privacy at UC Berkeley visit the Office of Ethics Privacy website.