AAAS adds nine new fellows from UC Berkeley

Nine members of the UC Berkeley community – including eight faculty and one staff member — have been elected American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) fellows, one of the most distinctive honors within the scientific community. The 2021 class of AAAS fellows includes 564 scientists, engineers and innovators who are being recognized for their scientifically and socially distinguished achievements.

The 2021 Berkeley fellows are:

Rodrigo P. P. Almeida, professor of emerging infectious disease ecology and the Hildebrand-Laumeister Chair in Plant Pathology. Almeida is recognized for distinguished contributions to the field of ecology, particularly for experimental and modeling work on the ecology, evolution and management of insect-transmitted plant pathogens.

Ruzena Bajcsy, professor emerita of electrical engineering and computer sciences. Bajcsy is recognized for pioneering and multidisciplinary contributions to machine perception, robotics and artificial intelligence — in particular, the area of active perception, which has revolutionized robotic sensing and vision, and the area of elastic matching, which has advanced the field of medical imaging.

Kristie A. Boering, professor of chemistry and of earth and planetary science. Boering is recognized for pioneering work in applying new isotope effects, supported by quantum calculations, to study upper atmospheric chemistry, stratosphere-troposphere mixing and global biogeochemical cycles.

Michael Boots, professor of integrative biology. Boots is recognized for distinguished contributions to the field of infectious disease biology, particularly theoretical work on the evolution of virulence and its consequences for intervention and human health.

Paolo D’Odorico, professor of environmental science, policy and management. D’Odorico is recognized for major scientific advances in ecohydrology and food-water-energy systems.

Ann M. Kring, professor of psychology. Kring is recognized for distinguished contributions to the field of psychology and affective science, particularly for improving the understanding of anhedonia or distortions of affect in schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Tiffany Lohwater, assistant dean of communications in the Division of Computing, Data Science, and Society. Lohwater is recognized for her leadership in science communications and public engagement, including establishing the AAAS Center for Public Engagement with Science and Technology and its highly successful Communicating Science Workshops.

Hitoshi Murayama, professor of physics. Murayama is recognized for his many contributions to our understanding of physics beyond the Standard Model and for his role as founding director of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe at the University of Toyko.

Eva Nogales, professor of molecular and cell biology. Nogales is recognized for elucidating the molecular function of macromolecular assemblies by direct visualization of their architecture, functional states and regulatory interactions.

