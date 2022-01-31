Cal Alumni Association appoints Susie Cohen Crumpler as new Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Cal Alumni Association (CAA), UC Berkeley’s alumni association, has appointed Susie Cohen Crumpler to serve as its new executive director.

As CAA’s 13th executive director, Crumpler will lead the alumni association in representing and serving Berkeley’s alumni community of more than half a million living graduates. Crumpler will work to expand the reach of the association by deepening alumni relationships in ways that support the continued excellence of the world’s number one public university.

Upon joining the Cal Alumni Association in 2008 as its chief marketing officer, Crumpler immediately began work to reinvigorate the association’s brand and promotional efforts. In 2016, Crumpler was named CAA’s chief operating officer, focusing on optimizing the organization to meet its mission of engaging and inspiring alumni in support of the university. She has served as CAA’s interim executive director since the departure of her predecessor, Clothilde “Cloey” Hewlett ’76, J.D. ’79, in late 2021.

Alfonso Salazar, president of CAA’s board of directors, spoke of Crumpler’s commitment to the alumni association. “The past 13 years speak volumes about her profound dedication to our alumni. She possesses a deep affinity for UC Berkeley and an incomparable drive to serve each of our unique and diverse communities,” said Salazar.

Under Crumpler’s leadership, the Cal Alumni Association furthered its mission to connect and serve all Cal alumni. Her work to develop and implement CAA’s Strategic Plan positioned CAA to advance into the digital landscape, creating data-founded strategies that reach and re-engage alumni. In 2011, Crumpler launched the association’s first alumni-wide survey, opening dialogue between the university and its alumni constituencies. As the pandemic loomed, Crumpler led efforts to pivot the organization into a position well-situated for advancement in today’s virtual-forward age.

Crumpler’s relationship to Berkeley long predates her arrival at the alumni association. As a child of UC Berkeley alumni and faculty, Crumpler gained an ardent respect for the excellence of Berkeley from an early age. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in theater arts from Brandeis University and holds an MBA, with a focus in nonprofit management, from State University of New York at Binghamton. Her 30-year career in nonprofit management includes leadership roles in performing arts organizations and an 11-year engagement as director of marketing and communications for the Jewish Community Center of San Francisco.

The Cal Alumni Association will continue its legacy of working for access to campus and communities for all alumni. Crumpler will guide the association in identifying unmet needs among the alumni community and addressing those needs through compatible programming and services. She aims to widen the circle of alumni who take inspiration from CAA’s engagement opportunities and who rely on the association to keep them connected to Berkeley.

As Executive Director, Crumpler looks forward to leading the organization’s continued collaborative efforts with its valued campus partners to provide alumni with robust, meaningful opportunities. She is proud to follow in the esteemed footsteps of former executive directors and counts the Cal alumni community among her key motivators, noting: “Every day, I am inspired by the brilliant students, dedicated alumni volunteers, passionate donors, and hard-working professional staff that make the Cal Alumni Association a unique and essential organization. There’s nothing quite like Berkeley! I am honored to work on this spectacular campus and welcome our alumni home.”