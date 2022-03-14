Campus groups to hold vigil remembering Atlanta spa shooting, anti-Asian violence

On March 16, 2021, a mass shooter entered a string of Atlanta-area spa and massage parlors leaving eight people dead, including six people of Asian descent. A year later, the victims — Daoyou Feng, 44; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Soon C. Park, 74; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; and Yong A. Yue, 63 — will be remembered this Wednesday during a campus community vigil held by the Sproul Plaza fountain at 5 p.m.

Sponsored by the Asian Pacific American Student Development Office, Path to Care Center and the Student Learning Center, the event, “Cultivating Healing for our Collective Futures: Community Vigil and Healing Space,” will allow people to “mourn, process and heal together amidst ongoing waves of gendered anti-Asian violence, both systemic and interpersonal.”

The vigil will also be dedicated to building community through art and discourse. For more information on this event go here.