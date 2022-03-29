Berkeley graduate schools, programs shine in U.S. News rankings

UC Berkeley graduate schools and programs scored high in the 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. The campus is among 800 institutions with graduate schools surveyed annually by the magazine, which also surveys more than 2,100 graduate programs, including programs at UC Berkeley.

Berkeley’s graduate programs in English, history, sociology and psychology each ranked No. 1 in the country.

Berkeley’s graduate programs in chemistry, physics, computer science , earth sciences and statistics all came in second nationally.

A complete list of all the top-ranked UC Berkeley programs can be found on the U.S. News & World Report website.