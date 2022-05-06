Berkeley Talks: An update on Public Service Loan Forgiveness

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. Review us on Apple Podcasts.
In episode 140 of Berkeley Talks, a panel of student loan experts discuss the Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver, the recently extended COVID payment pause and student debt cancellation.
Panelists of this April 2022 talk include:
- Kat Welbeck, Student Borrower Protection Center
- Suzanne Martindale, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
- Kyra Taylor, National Consumer Law Center
- Moderated by Amanda Prasuhn, Berkeley Law Financial Aid Office
Learn more about Public Service Loan Forgiveness on Berkeley Law’s website.