Berkeley Talks: An update on Public Service Loan Forgiveness

By Public Affairs|

Read the transcript.

a person helps a student in an advising office

An adviser works with a student in UC Berkeley’s International Office. (Photo by Elena Zhukova)

In episode 140 of Berkeley Talks, a panel of student loan experts discuss the Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver, the recently extended COVID payment pause and student debt cancellation.

Panelists of this April 2022 talk include:

  • Kat Welbeck, Student Borrower Protection Center
  • Suzanne Martindale, California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation
  • Kyra Taylor, National Consumer Law Center
  • Moderated by Amanda Prasuhn, Berkeley Law Financial Aid Office

Learn more about Public Service Loan Forgiveness on Berkeley Law’s website.

Watch the discussion about recent changes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the student loan landscape on Berkeley Law’s YouTube page.