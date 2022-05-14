Campus & community, Campus news, Events at Berkeley

Watch UC Berkeley’s entire 2022 commencement ceremony

Roughly 6,000 graduates filed into Memorial Stadium on Saturday or the 2022 commencement ceremony. (UC Berkeley video)

Saturday’s commencement ceremony was the first in the historic Memorial Stadium since 2019. A giddy crowd celebrated the graduates and heard speeches from students, alumni and star faculty.

“Given all that you have confronted and conquered, your presence here today is testimony to a remarkable accomplishment whose meaning and worth will serve you well in the days to come,” Chancellor Carol Christ told the graduates. “We could not be prouder.”

Read more about the class of 2022:

