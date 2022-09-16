Virtual conversation will help put recent Supreme Court rulings in context

In a special edition of Campus Conversations on Monday, Sept. 19, Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky will discuss today’s U.S. Supreme Court, with a look at the impact of the current justices, the major cases decided last term and what’s in store for the term ahead. The discussion — part of the campus’s observation of Constitution Day — will draw on Chemerinsky’s expertise as one of the nation’s leading Constitutional experts. Chemerinsky has, himself, argued cases before the Supreme Court.

Those tuning in via the UC Berkeley Facebook page are invited to pose questions for Chemerinsky in real-time by submitting them in the comments section for the post.