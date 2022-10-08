Safety, support resources after Saturday morning shooting near campus

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen C. Sutton and Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher sent the following message to the students Saturday:

We are writing to provide an update on the incident on Durant and Telegraph Avenues early this morning in which four individuals were shot and one subsequently died. No one involved with the incident was a UC Berkeley student. In addition, while this incident is still under investigation by the City of Berkeley Police Department (BPD), there is no indication that it is connected to the University of California or its students. However, we recognize that this incident took place very near our campus – including one of our residence halls, and we wish to keep you informed and provide reminders about safety resources.

BPD is asking anyone with information about this case or video footage that captured the suspects to contact them at (510) 981-5900 and reference case #2022-47451.

We realize this incident may be disturbing to those of you who witnessed it, as well as those of you who live nearby. Please don’t hesitate to make use of campus support services.

Safety and mental health resources:

Safety reminders:

Law Enforcement: You can and should contact law enforcement directly if you experience direct threats, physical harm, or emergency situations. If you need help, dial 911. University Police Department (UCPD): police.berkeley.edu, (510) 642-6760. Berkeley Police Department: ci.berkeley.ca.us/police, (510) 981-5900.

Notice (and point out to your friends) the Emergency “Blue Light” Telephone stations located around campus. These can be used to notify UCPD that assistance is needed.

Consider using Night Safety Services (nightsafety.berkeley.edu), especially after dark and in poorly-lit areas or when walking alone.

We remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students, as it is our highest priority. We also want to encourage all students to be attentive to their surroundings, keep their health and safety in mind, look out for each other, and demonstrate care and respect. We can all play a part in making Cal and our surrounding community safer.