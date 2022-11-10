An update on UC Berkeley’s preparations for possible Monday strike

Benjamin E. Hermalin, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost, and Eugene Whitlock, Chief People & Culture Officer, sent the following message to the campus community on Thursday:

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union that represents Postdoctoral Scholars, Academic Researchers, Academic Student Employees (teaching assistants/readers/tutors), and Graduate Student Researchers has informed the University of California Office of the President of their intent to strike on all UC campuses starting on Monday, Nov. 14, at 8 a.m, if they are unable to reach an agreement with the University.

Campus leaders have been providing guidance to deans, chairs, instructors and researchers to help ensure continuity of instruction and research in the event of a strike. A strike website, accessible with CalNet authentication, contains guidance and associated FAQs that will be updated periodically as the situation evolves and more information becomes available to us.

Please stay tuned for more communication and information, which we will send via CalMessages on Sunday. For information about the union’s negotiation with UC officials, view the UCOP FAQ page.