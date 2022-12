Name: Nano Barahona (he/him)

Discipline: Economics

Degrees: B.S., engineering, PUC Chile, 2012; M.A., economics, PUC Chile, 2013; Ph.D., economics, Stanford, 2021

Research interests: Studying the effects of government policies on individuals’ welfare, and how those policies interact with firms and markets.

Hobbies: I play field hockey and like to mix music.