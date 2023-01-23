After Calif. mass shootings, find community, spaces for healing

Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Dania Matos and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton sent the following message to the campus community:
This weekend many of our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AA&PI) families and communities, like their peers across the world, welcomed Lunar New Year. In nearby Monterey Park, these celebrations were interrupted by unimaginable violence and grief when a mass shooting occurred at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, killing 11 people and traumatizing countless more. We also recognize that two shootings in Half Moon Bay today killed several farmworkers. We stand in shock and sadness with our California communities and AA&PI families.
In facing the very real distress that violence like this causes, it is essential to find community, gather in spaces for healing, and know that we are not alone. The Divisions of Equity & Inclusion and Student Affairs grieve with you and offer compassion as we collectively process ongoing upset.
Some of you may be looking for campus resources and support. Others might be wondering what you can do to help. We offer the following as a starting place and encourage you to share this list widely:
For students:
- Mental Health Crisis Support and Resources. Urgent drop-in counseling is available by calling 510-642-9494. Counselors are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For after-hours support, call 855-817-5667.
- The Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students offers an online well-being resource.
- CalLink has a searchable database of student-run organizations and student-sponsored events.
For staff and faculty:
- The Employee Assistance Program provides a range of no-cost confidential counseling and referral services.
- Connect with identity-based staff organizations, including the Asian Pacific American Systemwide Alliance, Cal Women’s Network, Filipinx Faculty and Staff Association, or the Middle Eastern, North African, and South Asian Staff Organization.
- APASA, in addition to being a general resource for staff and faculty, plans to host a virtual healing space this Thursday, January 26 from noon to 2 p.m. Send them an email to get details about registration.
For the entire UC Berkeley campus community:
- If you are a survivor of or are currently experiencing sexual violence, domestic violence, or interpersonal violence, please access confidential and free campus-based support through PATH to Care. Call their Urgent Support Line day or night at 510-643-2005.
- The Asian Pacific American Student Development team has created an online Resource Guide. Please follow them on Instagram and sign up for their newsletter to stay connected as their team develops new resources and hosts events for the AA&PI campus community.
- The Gender Equity Resource Center (GenEQ) has educational and community empowerment resources that specifically respond to issues surrounding sexual harassment & sexual violence (SVSH). They also have an extensive online resource page supporting women’s mental, physical, and emotional wellness; a drop-in community space; and self-defense for all workshops.
- The Coordinated Community Review Team, with support from the SVSH Advisor Office, has a centralized website sharing key information about support services and reporting options, responsibilities for all UC Berkeley community members, the steps the campus is taking to prevent and respond to SVSH, and how you can get involved.
- The Office for the Prevention of Harassment and Discrimination responds to and resolves reports of protected category discrimination and harassment.
Your pain and sadness at this moment are real. They will be with you — perhaps longer than you would ever want — as you try to square the extreme violence of what just happened with the pace, rhythm, and comforting ritual of your everyday life. Please take the time you need to pause, keeping in mind that you are loved and can take inspiration from our collective agency. This is how we will shape and reimagine a more just and safe reality for the better. This is how we care for each other.