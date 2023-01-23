After Calif. mass shootings, find community, spaces for healing

Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion Dania Matos and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Stephen Sutton sent the following message to the campus community:

This weekend many of our Asian American and Pacific Islander (AA&PI) families and communities, like their peers across the world, welcomed Lunar New Year. In nearby Monterey Park, these celebrations were interrupted by unimaginable violence and grief when a mass shooting occurred at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, killing 11 people and traumatizing countless more. We also recognize that two shootings in Half Moon Bay today killed several farmworkers. We stand in shock and sadness with our California communities and AA&PI families.

In facing the very real distress that violence like this causes, it is essential to find community, gather in spaces for healing, and know that we are not alone. The Divisions of Equity & Inclusion and Student Affairs grieve with you and offer compassion as we collectively process ongoing upset.

Some of you may be looking for campus resources and support. Others might be wondering what you can do to help. We offer the following as a starting place and encourage you to share this list widely:

For students:

Mental Health Crisis Support and Resources. Urgent drop-in counseling is available by calling 510-642-9494. Counselors are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For after-hours support, call 855-817-5667.

The Office of the Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students offers an online well-being resource.

CalLink has a searchable database of student-run organizations and student-sponsored events.

For staff and faculty:

For the entire UC Berkeley campus community:

Your pain and sadness at this moment are real. They will be with you — perhaps longer than you would ever want — as you try to square the extreme violence of what just happened with the pace, rhythm, and comforting ritual of your everyday life. Please take the time you need to pause, keeping in mind that you are loved and can take inspiration from our collective agency. This is how we will shape and reimagine a more just and safe reality for the better. This is how we care for each other.