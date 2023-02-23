New long-term space plan for UC Berkeley’s library

Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Benjamin Hermalin and University Librarian and Professor Jeff MacKie-Mason sent the following message to the campus community on Thursday:

UC Berkeley is announcing the library’s long-term space plan. The plan positions the library to serve the needs of students, faculty and other researchers while balancing the realities of shrinking budgets for staff, services and collections, which reflect the overall budgetary problems currently facing the campus.

Last year, the library shared its long-term space proposal and invited feedback from members of the campus community. This plan confirms the future vision of library spaces, with modifications informed by that feedback.

The library will move to a layered system of spaces and services, consisting of hub libraries, satellite libraries and by-appointment libraries. Implementation of this plan will begin in spring 2023 and is estimated to be completed by fall semester 2025.

Hub libraries

Ten locations will serve as hub libraries, offering a comprehensive suite of services:

The Bancroft Library

Biosciences, Natural Resources & Public Health Library

Chemistry & Chemical Engineering Library

Doe Library

East Asian Library

Engineering Library

Environmental Design Library

Main (Gardner) Stacks

Moffitt Library

Music Library

Satellite libraries

Seven locations will serve as satellite libraries, with a shorter menu of services:

Art History & Classics Library

Business Library (pending final decision by the executive vice chancellor and provost)

Earth Sciences & Map Library

Graduate Services

Morrison Library

Social Research Library

South & Southeast Asia Library

By-appointment libraries

Two locations will offer access to collections and in-person research help by appointment:

Media Resources Center

Newspapers & Microforms Library

Mergers

Three libraries will combine with others. Fields of study served by libraries that are merging will continue to receive support from the library. Their collections and staff will join the hub library with the greatest disciplinary affinity:

Anthropology Library with Main (Gardner) Stacks — by January 2024

Mathematics Statistics Library with Engineering Library — by August 2025

Physics-Astronomy Library with Chemistry Library — by August 2024

Once the library has vacated a space, the space will return to central campus oversight. Priority for reassignment of spaces formerly operated by the library will be granted to non-library stewards that commit to providing long-hour study and collaboration space for Berkeley students, regardless of department or major.

If you have comments or questions, please email libraryforum@lists.berkeley. edu.