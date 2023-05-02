On My Mind: How serving students connects to my identity as an Asian American

In this On My Mind column, Sunny Lee, associate vice chancellor and dean of students, discusses how her Asian American identity informs her work at UC Berkeley

I grew up in the Inland Empire, an hour east of Los Angeles. I was one of the only Asian Americans in my neighborhood. My parents had made the courageous decision to leave South Korea as immigrants and make a life for our family in the United States. They worked hard, sacrificing their own careers and social status to give my brother and me the best opportunities they could.

‘On My Mind’ ‘On My Mind’ is a space for senior campus leaders to communicate with the Berkeley community.

In 1992, during my senior year of high school, the Rodney King video was released, which sparked civil unrest in Los Angeles. The reaction in Koreatown and portrayals in the media raised many questions for me about racialized violence. It was during this time that I became interested in social justice and equity issues, which was only solidified when I went away to college.

When I started at UC Irvine, I took courses in Asian American studies and women’s studies and got involved in various student organizations, including a student-run Asian American newspaper. I realized then that I wanted to apply what I learned in the classroom to practical leadership and that higher education, particularly student affairs, could be a career path for me.

After completing my undergraduate degree, I pursued a master’s degree at the University of Maryland and served as a coordinator for student involvement and ethnicity. Working in these spaces to empower students of color raised my confidence, and I felt awakened. After graduation, I took a position at Pomona College as assistant director of the Asian American Resource Center. I enjoyed being part of the transformational journey for students, wherever they were in their identity development.

I pursued similar roles at my alma mater and Cal Poly Pomona before I found my home at UC Berkeley. As the assistant ombudsperson for students, I was able to help students navigate the challenges of college life.

In my current role as associate vice chancellor and dean of students, I thoroughly enjoy being able to connect with students and understand their unique experiences. While I may not be able to relate to every student’s individual experience, I know what it feels like to be seen and to matter. I am mindful of the different lived experiences that our students bring to the table, especially at a prestigious institution like Berkeley, where they may not feel like they belong.

As I reflect on my own experiences during this Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I am proud that Berkeley has received the federal designation to become an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI). This designation will allow us to better address the diverse needs of Asian American, Pacific Islander and Native American students, as well as faculty and staff — especially those who are underrepresented and low-income under the large AA and PI umbrella.

As an Asian American dean of students, I am keenly aware that I am often the only one that looks like me in the room. I understand the importance of creating spaces where all voices of all identities can be heard and valued. I am hopeful for my own children’s future and that they, too, will find a sense of belonging and purpose in their academic pursuits.

I also have a deep sense of gratitude for those that have paved the way before me, like my parents. I stand on the shoulders of many courageous risk-takers and am honored to do my part by being in service to our campus community.