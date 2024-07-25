Campus news

Hard knocks for Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest peregrine falcon

But thanks to UC Davis veterinarians and other helpers, his broken wing is mending.

By Gretchen Kell

Nox is prepped for surgery. His wing is being wrapped with blue tape and he's under anesthesia.
On July 5, two days after he was found injured at the Berkeley Marina, Nox — the youngest of four falcons to hatch at UC Berkeley this spring —  was brought to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital with a broken wing.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Nox, the youngest and smallest of the four new falcons on campus, flies for the first time on Tuesday, June 4.
Nox, offspring of parents Annie and Archie, hatched on Berkeley's Campanile on April 24. He took his first flight off the tower on June 4. He was found at the marina on July 3 and taken by Bay Raptor Rescue to WildCare in San Rafael before being moved to UC Davis two days later.

Bridget Ahern for UC Berkeley
Three medical specialists at UC Davis Veterinary Hospital examine UC Berkeley's youngest falcon, Nox, before his surgery. Nox is lying on a table and they are bent over him and talking
At the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital's Companion Exotic Animal Medicine and Surgery Service, radiographs showed Nox had a bone broken in at least two spots in his right wing. Dr. Hugues Beaufrère (right), Dr. Ariella Darvish (center) and Andrea Lynch, a registered veterinary technician, took X-rays of Nox, who was anesthetized, before his surgery.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
A doctor listens to Nox's heart pre-surgery with a tiny stethoscope.
Between X-rays, Darvish used a tiny stethoscope to listen to Nox's heart.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
A piece of metal called an external skeletal fixator is being held next to Nox the falcon's wing, where it will be attached externally by pins.
During surgery, this external skeletal fixator — lightweight and made of titanium— was attached with lightweight pins to the outside of Nox's wing to stabilize the broken bone.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
The fixator is attached to the wing with pins. The surgeon, wearing rubber gloves, is putting in the pins with a special device.
The surgeon held Nox's wing still and used a pinchuck to drill the pins into the bone. Once the injury heals, the fixator, including the pins, will be removed.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Nox is all done with surgery and has tubes in his body and an oxygen tube. He's lying where he had the operation.
Nox's surgery took about two hours. The gray covering visible over his right eye is his eyelid, which has no feathers.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Two doctors from UC Davis Veterinary Hospital, wearing surgical garb, prepare Nox, one of UC Berkeley's young falcons, for a post-surgery X-ray. The bird has a tube in his mouth and one of the doctors is reaching for a syringe.
Beaufrère and Darvish prepared Nox for a post-surgery X-ray.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
The doctors look at an X-ray on a computer screen to see the positioning of the fixator on Nox's wing.
The doctors reviewed the X-ray, which showed the positioning of the fixator on Nox's wing.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Nox the young falcon from Berkeley who was injured in early July 2024 rests in a holding cage at the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital. He's lying on an orange towel and the cage is painted white.
After surgery, Nox rested in a holding cage at the veterinary hospital as he began to come out of anesthesia. A few days later, he was taken to UC Davis' California Raptor Center for a lengthy period of recovery and rehabilitation.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

His three siblings will soon fly away, leaving UC Berkeley to start new lives. But Nox, the youngest peregrine falcon to hatch on the Campanile this spring, won’t be doing the same just yet. Far from home, he’s healing from a broken wing.

“The good news is he’s a real champ,” said Dr. Michelle Hawkins, director of the California Raptor Center at UC Davis, where Nox had surgery earlier this month. His weight is back to what it was pre-surgery, she said in a livestreamed Q&A on Wednesday with Cal Falcons, and although he’s lost some muscle mass in the past few weeks, “we’re really pleased with where he is right now.”

Nox, a young peregrine falcon who hatched at Berkeley in spring 2024, looks straight ahead with his right wing in a bright blue bandage. He broke it and had surgery at UC Davis.
Three-month-old Nox, short for Equinox, is recovering at UC Davis’ California Raptor Center after surgery to repair a broken wing.

Courtesy of California Raptor Center, UC Davis

On July 3, Nox was found in distress at the Berkeley Marina. He was retrieved from the water by Bay Raptor Rescue, transported to WildCare in San Rafael and taken on July 5 to UC Davis Veterinary Hospital.

It’s unknown how Nox got hurt. This stage of a young raptor’s life “is a very hard time in the wild. The average mortality rate is about 50% in the first year of life for a wild bird,” said Sean Peterson, a Cal Falcons environmental biologist.

As a juvenile no longer able to continue learning skills, such as hunting, from his parents, Annie and Archie, it’s hoped that Nox — after many weeks of healing— can resume training for adulthood, this time with a falconer at Davis.

Currently, Nox is in the raptor center’s quarantine building, in his own room and in a soft-sided kennel, with a bandaged wing. His medication is being added to his food, said Hawkins, who also is a professor in the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, “so he isn’t handled [by humans] more than he has to be.” Recovery could take eight to 10 weeks.

A UC Davis veterinary doctor examines the broken wing of Nox, one of UC Berkeley's young falcons. Nox is lying on a table at Davis' veterinary hospital and the doctor has his fingers lightly touching the injury.
Dr. Hugues Beaufrère, an associate professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, examines Nox’s injury on the day of his surgery.

Mike Bannasch/UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

After that, “all raptor patients need to get into athletic condition,” she said. “Most species, like owls and red-tailed hawks, are put in an aviary and allowed to fly. But falcons are not safe there because of their speed. So they work with falconers … ” to move beyond their injuries and build muscle mass, fly again in the open sky and hunt.

“It’s really for his survival to get those skills and to be supervised,” said Peterson.

Hawkins said the center, which takes in 100 to 200 sick, injured and orphaned raptors each year and successfully returns about 60% of them to the wild, intends to eventually return Nox to the territory he came from.

“Berkeley is in an urban area,” she added, “so we have to make sure he’s safe with initial flights, and then Nox can decide where he wants to be.”

Peterson said Cal Falcons is grateful for the number of people who “have come together to take care of this tiny, fierce bird. It’s astounding and a testament to the empathy and care that people have for wildlife and the animals that share the world with them.”