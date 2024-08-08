Reports of shots fired near Clark Kerr and Hill Campus

At 7:40 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired near UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr and Hill campuses. Multiple agencies are on the scene. No injuries have been reported. The Hill campus is on lockdown as a search is underway for a suspect or suspects.

Multiple agencies are searching for the suspect described by witnesses as a white male wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red backpack. The suspect’s hair is described as “bleached” with possible red or orange highlights. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact UCPD at (510) 642-6760.

UCPD and Berkeley Police Department established a command post near the scene. The UC Berkeley Emergency Operations Center has been activated and WarnMe messages have been distributed to the campus community. In addition to campus police and Berkeley Police Department, responding agencies include the University of California, San Francisco police, Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and East Bay Regional Park District police.

Individuals should continue to avoid the area of Clark Kerr Campus and Hillside Campus (Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, UC Botanical Garden, Lawrence Hall of Science, Space Sciences Lab, Simons Laufer Mathematical Sciences Institute, Strawberry Canyon Recreation Area), or lockdown/secure in place if you cannot avoid the area.

The fall semester classes begin on August 28. Most students have not yet returned to campus.

Updates will be shared on this page.