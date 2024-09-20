Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Talks: Legal scholars on free speech challenges facing universities today

By Public Affairs

September 20, 2024

Nadine Strossen and Erwin Chemerinsky in conversation on stage
From left: Nadine Strossen, professor emerita of the New York School of Law and national president of the ACLU from 1991 to 2008, and Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky, discussed free speech challenges facing universities today at a campus event on Sept. 11.

Screenshot from HxA Berkeley video

In Berkeley Talks episode 209, renowned legal scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of Berkeley Law, and Nadine Strossen, professor emerita of the New York School of Law and national president of the ACLU from 1991 to 2008, discuss free speech challenges facing universities today. They covered topics including hate speech, First Amendment rights, the Heckler’s Veto, institutional neutrality and what steps universities can take to avoid free speech controversies. 

The conversation, which took place on Sept. 11, was held in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Free Speech Movement, in which thousands of students protested successfully for their right to free political speech at UC Berkeley. Instead of having a moderator, the speakers were given a list of questions they each posed to each other, and took turns answering them. 

At one illuminating moment, Chemerinsky asked Strossen what steps she might take to reduce the harmful effects of polarized political speech on campus. 

“I think that punishment is not an effective way to change somebody’s attitudes,” Strossen answered, “which is what we are concerned about, especially in an educational environment. Treating somebody like a criminal or even shaming, shunning and ostracizing them is not likely to open their hearts and minds. So I think it is as ineffective as a strategy for dealing with discrimination as it is unjustified and consistent with First Amendment principles.

Two students hold an Israeli flag and two students hold up a Palestinian flag standing next to one another on the Berkeley campus with at least one hundred students on Sproul Plaza in the background
A protest at UC Berkeley in October 2023.

Kefr4000 via Wikimedia Commons

“But there are a lot of things that universities can and should do — and I know from reading about your campus, that you are doing … It’s gotten justified nationwide attention.”

Strossen went on to emphasize the importance of education, not only in free speech principles, but in other civic principles, as well, like the history of discrimination and anti-Semitism. 

Beyond education, Strossen said, “universities have to show support for members of the community who are the targets of hateful speech by raising their own voices, but also by providing psychological and other counseling and material kinds of support.”

The event was sponsored by HxA Berkeley and by Voices for Liberty, of George Mason’s Antonin Scalia Law School, and co-sponsored by Berkeley Law’s Public Law and Policy program, the Berkeley Liberty Initiative, and the Jack Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research.

