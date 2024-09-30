Circus arts meet pro wrestling in a raucous theatrical performance

It’s not every day that a Greek warrior and a contortionist Barbie come head to head in a contentious battle. Or a kilted Scotsman faces off with a muscled superhero. But on Oct. 5 and 6, Cal Performances is bringing you just that in its presentation of SLAM!, a gravity-defying circus arts performance that may leave audiences rethinking what’s possible on theatrical stages.

Made up of eight performers, the Québécois troupe FLIP Fabrique has teamed up with renowned opera and theater director Robert Lepage to bring the spectacle of professional wrestling to the stage. Think Hulk Hogan meets Cirque du Soleil, only instead of beefy wrestlers ripping off their shirts — well, actually, there is that, too — it’s highly flexible acrobats doing handstands on tightropes, backflipping off each other’s shoulders and bending their bodies in half as they battle their foes.

But true to its name, there’s also a lot of slamming — into each other, onto the floor, anywhere you can imagine. It was a challenge to master for the troupe’s acrobatic choreographer, Olivier Normand, who’s been with the group for 12 years.

“In circus, you usually try to land on your feet,” he said. “But in wrestling, you don’t often land on your feet. You mostly land on your back, even on your head, or upside down. So we had to find acrobatic moves to land five to six times a week without injuring ourselves.”

In SLAM!’s highly choreographed performance, wrestlers play characters in a mock competition that requires daring physical feats and a lot of attitude. Audience members are characters, too, booing and cheering as the drama unfolds.

During the performance, the music sets the tempo of the matches, and a sound designer creates the feeling of a big arena, complete with crowd reactions. Some sketches move out of the ring to include commentators, bodyguards, fervent fans and camera operators. And Cal Performances audiences are also encouraged to bring their faux outrage and exuberance to the event.

“It’s very rare in a theater space that you have permission to stand up and shout at the referee or the wrestlers,” said Normand. “It’s really a great evening.”

UC Berkeley students can pick up $10 tickets for some of the best seats in the house (while they’re available) for the Saturday, Oct. 5 performance through Cal Performances’ Golden Bear Circle program. After the Saturday show, UC Berkeley student ticket holders and their guests are invited to attend a post-performance reception, where they can connect with each other and enjoy complementary light refreshments.