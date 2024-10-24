Falcon fans mourn and remember Nox, UC Berkeley’s youngest peregrine

His name was Equinox, since he and his siblings hatched on UC Berkeley’s Campanile in late April 2024, the week of Earth Day. But the tiniest of the four peregrine falcons quickly acquired two nicknames: Nox and Little Boy Blue.

As news travels of his death last night at UC Berkeley Veterinary Medical Hospital, tributes like these are pouring in on Cal Falcons’ social media channels: “Little Boy Blue … forever missed.” “Loved that little dude.” “Light a Blue Candle for Nox.”

A piece of blue tape was placed on May 15 around Nox’s right leg when he was banded, to distinguish him from his siblings. The word “nox “means night in Latin, and the color blue is often associated with night.

On Monday, Nox was rescued from a resident’s yard in Richmond and taken to UC Davis’ veterinary hospital with acute emaciation. He received a blood transfusion from another falcon, but didn’t survive. Nox had been released into the wild on Oct. 18 following surgery at the veterinary hospital last July for a broken wing and months of rehabilitation.

Little Boy Blue sported a blue bandage after surgery on his wing last summer. Courtesy of UC Davis California Raptor Center

Sean Peterson, an environmental ecologist with Cal Falcons, said his group is “completely devastated. … Losing him is incredibly difficult, especially with how much work he and his human caretakers put in to return to the wild from his initial injury.”

After suffering a broken wing in the Berkeley Marina last summer and a successful surgery, Nox recovered at the UC Davis California Raptor Center and spent a month with a falconer, who trained him for life on his own.

“We’re all grieving right now,” said Michelle Hawkins, the center’s director. “And we want to send our condolences to Cal Falcons.

“Wildlife can really break your heart, because even with the best knowledge, the best medicine, they sometimes don’t make it. Everyone who cared for this little bird formed ties with him. They felt that same pull and magnetism that you feel when you’re around a peregrine.”

Hawkins said extensive tests will be conducted at UC Davis to try and determine the cause of death, and that it could take a month or more for the results.

Nox, the last of Annie’s chicks to hatch this past spring, was tiny, adventurous and adored. Bridget Ahern for UC Berkeley

Berkeley’s falcon family drama continues

Berkeley’s falcons have experienced considerable drama the past several years. Three years ago, Grinnell, longtime mate to Annie — mother to 22 chicks since her arrival on campus in late 2016 — was injured by rival falcons. After weeks of rehabilitation, he was released in November and returned to the tower. But on March 31, 2022, he was found dead in downtown Berkeley.

Since then, Annie has had three new mates in succession — Alden and Lou, who both disappeared, and now Archie, father to the spring siblings. Life atop the tower has meant fending off rival falcons and eyeing drones flown illegally too close to the nest. Over the years, three of Annie’s young have died — Lux, Lindsay and now Nox — and a fourth, Sequoia, is thought to have succumbed to bird flu in San Jose.

A close-up of Nox, his blue ID tape on his right foot, on June 15. Bridget Ahern for UC Berkeley

A highlight in the falcons’ recent lives was the hatching of all four of Annie’s eggs in April — a spectacle celebrated by a large crowd as they watched the chicks on the large outdoor screen of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive.

“Annie had never successfully hatched all four eggs in any year we’ve monitored her,” said Peterson. “There was always an egg or two that didn’t make it.

“Nox was the exception to that: a tiny little bundle of fluff that hatched out of his egg as hundreds of people watched live on BAMPFA’s big screen.”

Grief, and joy in remembering

Upon hearing of Nox’s death, wildlife photographer Bridget Ahern said she “immediately burst into tears. Hard crying.” She’s chronicled the Berkeley falcons’ lives since 2020, including the chicks’ first flights each spring.

“Nox was just such a tiny little sprite, but he definitely had a personality and was loud,” she recalled.

When Nox started flying, she said, “he didn’t have the best landings, to begin with, and tried to land in places where it wasn’t exactly possible. But he was one of the first to get prey from Annie and got fairly agile.

Young Nox, like all young falcons, attempted some unusual landings while learning the ropes. Bridget Ahern for UC Berkeley

“People just adored him,” said Ahern. “They’d literally come to campus and ask me, ‘How’s Nox doing?’ from the perspective of fandom, not concern. He was just a little squirt; people were just drawn to him.”

Peterson watched Nox grow up by watching him live on the three 24/7 webcams in the tower, one directly pointed on the nest. He said Nox “had an immediately captivating joy and energy whenever he was on camera.”

Mary Malec, a longtime member of Cal Falcons, said Nox’s uniqueness was his small size, and his adventurousness.

“He was the most adventurous of them all,” she said. “He even flew through the bars on the observation deck on his second day (flying). He had a speed and an eagerness to just be out there.”

Malec said that knowing Nox is gone, she feels “worse than when I heard that Grinnell died. This is harder for me. Grinnell had a full life. He’d already had 12 kids. Nox had a month and three and a half days of freedom.”

He flew free for a month after fledging off the tower, before breaking a wing. He experienced flying dozens of miles — to Treasure Island and San Pablo Bay and places in between — for three days after his Oct. 19 release.

Nox’s life was too short, said Peterson, but “we will all always treasure the moments we had with him.”