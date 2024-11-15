Campus & community, Events at Berkeley, Humanities, Research

Berkeley Talks: Computational folklorist on how storytelling becomes belief

By Public Affairs

November 15, 2024

In Berkeley Talks episode 213, Timothy Tangherlini, a UC Berkeley professor in the Department of Scandinavian and director of the Folklore Graduate Program, discusses the vital role that storytelling plays in many cultures around the world, and how it can influence belief, for good and for bad. 

Timothy Tangherlini
Timothy Tangherlini is a UC Berkeley professor in the Department of Scandinavian and School of Information, director of the Graduate Folklore Program and associate director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science.

UC Berkeley

“Stories give a basis and a justification for people to take real life action,” Tangherlini said at an Alumni and Parents Weekend at Homecoming event on campus in October. “They can be retrospective justification, but they can also be motivating justification.” 

A computational folklorist, who’s also a professor in the School of Information and associate director of the Berkeley Institute for Data Science, Tangherlini works at the intersection of informal culture, storytelling and AI. He uses a combination of methods from the study of folklore and machine learning to describe storytelling networks and classify stories. 

“This is where we start to unravel narrative at internet scale,” he said. “One of the things that’s kind of interesting, if we start to think about conspiracy theories, is you’ve all heard little bits of these in different places. But what a conspiracy theory is able to do is to take simple threat narratives and link them together to form complex representations of threatening groups and their interconnections.” 

Tangherlini went on to address specific conspiracy theories, from #stopthesteal to Pizzagate, and explored the potential of using storytelling to change the conversation. 

“Can we use the structure of the storytelling to … question exclusionary ideas about who belongs and turn them into more inclusive ideas in the storytelling itself?” he asked. “Can we question ideas of what is threatening? Can I develop ways to steer conversations to more inclusive and less destructive strategies?”

This Oct. 18 event was hosted by Berkeley’s Division of Arts and Humanities.

