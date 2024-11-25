Arts & culture, Mind & body, Politics & society, Research

Berkeley Voices: As crises escalate, so does our fascination with cults

UC Berkeley Professor Poulomi Saha, who teaches a class on cults in popular culture, says students today see limited economic possibilities, the scourge of war and the looming threat of climate change and think, "It doesn't have to be this way."

By Anne Brice

Poulomi Saha stands in front of a huge fireplace surrounded with decorative wrought iron.
Poulomi Saha in a UC Berkeley associate professor of English and codirector of the Program in Critical Theory. Saha teaches a class called Cults in Popular Culture and is at work on a book about cult fascination.

Jen Siska/UC Berkeley

November 25, 2024

Key takeaways

  • Nobody joins a cult; they join a good thing. It’s labeled a cult when it goes bad.
  • Our fascination with cults rises amid social and global crises. It happened in 1960s America and it’s happening today. 
  • The IRS decides the difference between a religion and a cult. 
  • A person who joins a so-called cult undergoes a transformative experience. Instead of calling them “crazy,” we should listen.

Follow Berkeley Voices, a Berkeley News podcast about the people and research that make UC Berkeley the world-changing place that it is. Review us on Apple Podcasts.

See all Berkeley Voices episodes.

Like millions of other Americans, UC Berkeley Professor Poulomi Saha watched a lot of docuseries about cults during the COVID-19 pandemic. The more Saha watched, the more they felt a kind of change within themself. “I was absolutely enthralled,” said Saha. “My reaction no longer fit that old script, the script that I had internalized. I wasn’t just having a passing interest. I wasn’t sort of mildly terrified. I was thinking, “Oh, wow, that makes good sense.’” Saha wanted to understand why.

So they started a class, called Cults in Popular Culture, where Saha and their students explore the history of cults, the transformative power of these groups and the conditions that give rise to our collective fascination. After all, Saha says, what better way to make sense of this phenomenon than to ask several hundred Berkeley undergraduates to be test subjects?

This season on Berkeley Voices, we’re exploring the theme of transformation. In eight episodes, we’re exploring how transformation — of ideas, of research, of perspective — shows up in the work that happens every day at UC Berkeley. New episodes will come out on the last Monday of each month, from October through May.

Listen to other episodes of Berkeley Voices: