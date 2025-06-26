Proposed Medicaid cuts could have a ‘far-reaching, disproportionate’ impact on older workers

Proposed measures to impose historic cuts on Medicaid spending could have a devastating impact on millions of older working-age Americans, according toa new analysis issued by the UC Berkeley Labor Center.

Nari Rhee Courtesy of UC Berkeley Labor Cent

Medicaid has been a lifeline for 11 million older Americans who struggle to stay on the job because of health problems, age discrimination and the responsibilities of caring for aging parents or partners, says the analysis. Republicans in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives are proposing to cut billions of dollars in Medicaid funding, in part by imposing “draconian” work requirements that would in effect drive millions to lose their coverage, the analysis says.

Those who cannot document at least 80 hours per month of work, volunteer activity or school attendance would not only lose Medicaid eligibility, but also eligibility for health insurance subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

“Cutting Medicaid through increased bureaucratic barriers like work documentation requirements … threatens not just their health, but the well-being of elderly and disabled adults who depend on them for care,” the study says.

The analysis was conducted by Nari Rhee, director of the Labor Center’s Retirement Security Program.