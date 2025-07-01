Campus news

UC Berkeley’s central news office marks 100 years of telling the university’s story

Berkeley's versatile communications team trumpets discoveries, innovations, top rankings, faculty experts and Nobel Prizes, while also handling difficult news.

By Gretchen Kell

In this black and white photo, UC President Robert Gordon Sproul laughs with Harold Ellis, who opened the UC's first news bureau in 1925. They are both wearing suits and wire-rimmed glasses.
Harold Ellis (right), a former Sacramento Bee reporter, was hired in 1925 by UC President Robert Gordon Sproul (left) to open the UC's first news bureau, on the Berkeley campus. He remained in the post until 1950.

John Black
In this black and white photo, President John F. Kennedy stands next to UC President Clark Kerr at the 1962 Charter Day ceremony in Memorial Stadium, where Kennedy gave a speech. Kennedy is wearing a coat and tie, and Kerr is in regalia.
In March 1962, President John F. Kennedy spoke at California Memorial Stadium on Charter Day. Next to him is UC President Clark Kerr. Behind them is Robert Gordon Sproul, UC president emeritus. Ray Colvig, a writer in the campus's Public Information Office — the name of the news bureau, led then by Dick Hafner, had changed — helped organize the event. During Kennedy's speech, Colvig was in a TV booth with Walter Cronkite of CBS Evening News, providing background information.

From a centennial exhibit from the nine campuses of the University of California, UARC PIC 1900, The Bancroft Library, University of California, Berkeley
Ray Colvig, director of Berkeley's news office from 1927-1991, looks straight ahead and slightly balding and wearing a plaid shirt with a tie.
Ray Colvig was named UC Berkeley's chief information officer in 1964 and retired 27 years later, in 1991. When he first joined the Public Information Office in 1959, he was a science writer.

Saxon Donnelly for UC Berkeley
Mario Savio, famous student activists, stands in the early 1960s on Sproul Hall next to giant speakers that project his words to the crowd, which includes a reporter with a microphone.
Colvig was campus spokesman during the tumultuous Free Speech Movement, which began in fall 1964. Mario Savio, the movement's student leader, drew crowds and major media attention on Sproul Plaza. Conveniently, the Public Information Office was just inside Sproul Hall.

San Francisco News-Call Bulletin Newspaper Photograph Archive (Free Speech Movement Selection), BANC PIC 1959.010 – NEG Pt. 3, The Bancroft Library, University of California, Berkeley
In this black and white photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks on Sproul Plaza before 7,000 people. He is facing a sea of students from behind a podium.
In contrast to President John F. Kennedy's campus speech in 1962, there was very little media coverage of a speech given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in May 1967, less than a year before his assassination. King told students packed into Sproul Plaza, "You, in a real sense, have been the conscience of the academic community and our nation.”

Ron Riesterer
During the People's Park riots of 1969, police and California Highway Patrol officers stand near Sproul Plaza and one of them is firing tear gas in that direction.
On May 15, 1969, during the People's Park riots, an officer fired tear gas in the direction of Sproul Plaza, as a small group of Berkeley police and California Highway Patrol officers looked on. The Public Information Office, in 101 Sproul Hall, kept gas masks in its supply room for many years.

Bill Crouch/Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California
In this black and white photo, writer, poet and UC Berkeley professor Czeslaw Milosz speaks to reporters who surround him with cameras and microphones at a news conference arranged by the campus in honor of him winning the 1980 Nobel Prize in Literature. He is seated in a suit and tie holding a rectangular card in his hand.
On Oct. 9, 1980, the day he won a Nobel Prize in Literature, Czeslaw Milosz (seated, holding a rectangular card), the writer, poet and UC Berkeley professor, was interviewed by reporters at a news conference arranged by the Public Information Office. Colvig is in the back of the room on the left, his eye on the media.

UC Berkeley photo
Chang-Lin Tien, Berkeley's eighth chancellor, sits across a table from reporters with cameras who are interviewing him. It is a black and white photo, and Tien has a microphone in front of him on the tabletop.
In 1990, the Public Information Office arranged a well-attended press conference for incoming Chancellor Chang-Lin Tien. Tien was the first Asian American to head a major U.S. research university.

Jane Scherr/UC Berkeley
Berkeley science writer Robert
Robert "Bob" Sanders, UC Berkeley's manager of science communications, has been part of Berkeley's central news office for 34 years, since 1991. He has reported — and pitched to the media — some of the campus's most important science stories. This photo is from early in his UC career, when he also worked for eight years at UCSF. Sanders has a master's degree in physics and attended UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Courtesy of Robert Sanders
Signage from the 2006-2008 sit-in in a grove of oak trees near Memorial Stadium, where a student athlete high performance center was planned and would require the trees' removal, reads
From 2006 to 2008, protesters staged a tree sit-in west of California Memorial Stadium, hoping to stop UC Berkeley from cutting down an oak grove to build the Student Athlete High Performance Center. The trees were removed in September 2008. The Office of Public Affairs, and especially spokesman Dan Mogulof, were heavily involved in strategic messaging during the 21-month-long siege. Today, Mogulof and Janet Gilmore handle strategic and critical communications for the office.

UC Regents
woman at podium
Marie Felde was director of media relations from 1999 to 2010. By then, a restructuring had taken place, and the Public Information Office had become part of the Office of Public Affairs. Here, in 2007, she is introducing former President Jimmy Carter, who spoke at Zellerbach Audiitorium.

UC Regents
Student Austin Whitney, wearing regalia and an exoskeleton, shakes the hand of Professor Homayoon Kazerooni at the 2011 commencement ceremony on Edwards Track. Everyone onstage is smiling. You can see part of the medal exoskeleton on Whitney's body. He had crossed the stage wearing it.
In May 2011, media outlets were invited to commencement to witness student Austin Whitney walk across the stage wearing a robotic exoskeleton developed by campus engineers to improve mobility for paraplegics. Chancellor Robert Birgeneau (right) and Homayoon Kazerooni (shaking Whitney's hand), professor of mechanical engineering and a leading expert in exoskeletons, celebrated Whitney on stage. Sarah Yang, then a science writer and media relations specialist on the Office of Public Affairs' news team, was key in this successful event.

Roxanne Makasdjian/UC Berkeley
Randy Schekman, on the morning he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, talks to a reporter on the phone while holding a cup of coffee at his home.
Professor Randy Schekman said the "professionalism and attention to detail" he received from the campus's public affairs office on the day he won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine "made that moment of my life all the more memorable." Staffers showed up at his home shortly after the 2:30 a.m. call that Schekman received from Sweden to help prep him for the day and drive him to a news conference they'd arranged on campus.

Carol Ness/UC Berkeley

New Guy, the new male mate of Annie, Berkeley's female peregrine falcon, sits in the loaf position on a ledge of the Campanile and looks straight at the camera.
The news office generated international media interest in UC Berkeley's peregrine falcons through eight breeding seasons — from 2017 to 2024 — and substantial drama. Along with public outreach by Cal Falcons raptor experts via social media and public events like Hatch Day and Fledge Watch, these combined efforts built a global community of Berkeley falcon fans. Mates Annie and Archie disappeared from their home on the Campanile — likely due to bird flu — around the start of 2025.

Cal Falcons
Chancellor Carol Christ gives a back-to-school news conference in the Haas Pavilion's Club Room in fall 2017. She's seated at a table with other campus leaders, and there are many camera crews and reporters focused on her.
Chancellor Carol Christ held a packed back-to-school news conference in fall 2017 in Haas Pavilion that was organized by the Office of Public Affairs. She shared with reporters her vision for the campus and her goals for the new academic year, her first as Berkeley’s top leader, and took questions from the media. Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for public affairs, moderated.

Keegan Houser/UC Berkeley
Professor Jennifer Doudna, wearing a black pantsuit, sits in a chair facing CBS News reporter Dan Rather during an interview about her discovery of CRISPR.
Professor Jennifer Doudna, a Berkeley biochemist who co-developed the CRISPR Cas-9 gene-editing technology, was readied for this 2018 interview with Dan Rather of CBS News by Roxanne Makasdjian, then-broadcast manager at the Office of Communications and Public Affairs (another slight name change for the office had taken place). Two years later, Makasdjian would prep Doudna for a news conference and interviews immediately after Doudna became co-recipient with French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier of the 2020 Nobtel Prize in Chemistry.

Roxanne Makasdjian/UC Berkeley
the four people named in the caption walk together near the water in oakland
At a 2019 news conference set up by Bob Sanders of Berkeley's news and media relations team and the state Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Gov. Gavin Newsom (second from right) announced the debut of the nation’s first statewide earthquake early warning system. An app developed at Berkeley, MyShake delivers quake alerts to people's cellphones. Also at the event were Berkeley seismologist Richard Allen (second from left), Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and state Sen. Senator Jerry Hill.

Robert Sanders/UC Berkeley
A man and a woman walk into an office wearing COVID-19 masks.
On Oct. 11, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Berkeley economist David Card won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. That brought to 26 the current total number of Berkeley Nobel Prize wins. Here, Card arrives at the public affairs office to participate in a virtual news conference at 7 a.m. Ed Lempinen on the news team issued a press release before sunrise about Card's work and helped him manage interviews.

UC Berkeley News and Media Relations
A chart shows the world rankings for the top five universities whose alumni have founded venture-backed companies.
The following day, PitchBook, which tracks data on global capital markets, named Berkeley No. 1 in the world for the number of its undergraduate alumni who have founded venture-backed companies. The Office of Communications and Public Affairs publicized the news, which included that Berkeley also took the top spot for female graduates who have started businesses, for female-founded companies and for the amount of capital raised by women.

Neil Freese/UC Berkeley
a man in a green hoodie holding a smiling baby with both arms
Earlier this year, a baby was successfully treated with a new CRISPR therapy to correct a rare genetic disorder. Researchers at Berkeley’s Innovative Genomics Institute — founded by Professor Jennifer Doudna — and the boy’s physicians at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia had tested the safety and efficacy of a CRISPR base-editing therapy that hospital doctors had developed. The tests helped fast-track approval of the new therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The breakthrough, posted by Bob Sanders, was carried by outlets including the New York Times, PBS, Science, Nature, NPR, Time and the Associated Press.

Courtesy of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
Frank Cahill smiles and holds up his hands as colorful confetti is all around him, showing the fun, playful spirit of the spelling bee and the people who run it
Reporters also love a good student story, especially if there's a news peg. In May 2025, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nanette Asimov wrote an excellent article about Frank Cahill, a Ph.D. student in comparative literature who helped build this year's word list for the May 27-29 Scripps National Spelling Bee. It was pitched to her by Anne Brice on Berkeley's news team. Earlier, Brice had reported Cahill's story for Berkeley News. The timing was perfect — the bee, like Berkeley's news operation, is 100 years old this year.

Courtesy of Scripps National Spelling Bee
Aileen Zerrudo, the new associate vice chancellor and chief campus communicator
Aileen Zerrudo, a loyal Berkeley alumna, is the Office of Communications and Public Affairs' new associate vice chancellor and chief campus communicator. "The next century of our story is just beginning," she said.

Jonathan Parker

July 1, 2025

In 1925, a pipe-smoking, wisecracking journalist named Harold Ellis left the Sacramento Bee to open the University of California’s first news bureau. He was the “publicity man” that then-UC President Robert Gordon Sproul said he needed at Berkeley to help Californians understand the UC’s accomplishments — and its needs.

At the same time, professors were bemoaning inaccurate media coverage of their research findings, while the state’s newspaper editors claimed the university was uncooperative when they asked for information.

Single-handedly at first, and on a tight budget, Ellis traveled up and down California, building relationships with news editors. He launched the UC Clip Sheet, a weekly digest of news — not just from Berkeley, but from future campuses, like Davis, Riverside and Los Angeles, that then were considered UC outposts.

Those highlights, during Ellis’ tenure, would include invention of the atom smasher, or cyclotron, which eventually created 16 new chemical elements and garnered a 1939 Nobel Prize for Berkeley physicist Ernest O. Lawrence. The Nobel was one of the first won by a faculty member at any U.S. public university.

Three men in dark suits and ties — Berkeley professors E.O. Lawrence, Glenn T. Seaborg and J. Robert Oppenheimer, pose at the controls of a 184-inch atom smasher in 1946. Lawrence has his hand on the controls.
During his tenure as the UC’s news director, Harold Ellis publicized the work of E.O. Lawrence (right), a Berkeley professor who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1939. Lawrence is seen here in 1946, with chemistry professor Glenn T. Seaborg and J. Robert Oppenheimer, professor of physics, at the controls for the magnet of the 184-inch cyclotron, or atom smasher, that had just been constructed.

Lawrence Berkeley Lab archive

Ellis’ relationship with editors also is credited with helping with the passage in 1926 of California Prop. 10, which supported issuing $8.5 million in bonds to complete and equip state buildings, including classroom and research facilities at Berkeley.

Already by 1927, Ellis wrote in a report to Sproul that the University News Service he’d created had led the media to carry “a much higher type of news material. … The effect of this cannot be but for the benefit of the university.”

And locally, decades before San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen coined the term “Berserkeley,” newspapers were running fewer “objectionable freak stories,” Ellis added, “since we have been offering them … more worth-while material.”

Hundreds of Berkeley students in this black and white photo from 1940 are near Sather Gate and Sproul Plaza protesting World War II military conscription.
Sather Gate became a spot for student rallies right after its construction in 1913. Here, UC Berkeley students in September 1940, during Ellis’ time on campus, are opposing World War II military conscription.

The Bancroft Library

In its centennial year, today’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs continues to build on the pioneering work of Ellis and the news teams that followed. In addition to journalists, the group now includes specialists in social media, video and podcasts, marketing and digital communications, and strategic and critical communications.

As higher education faces sweeping changes from a new presidential administration, conveying to the citizenry how Berkeley’s research, teaching, scholarship and public service greatly benefit society is critical.

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential to Berkeley’s mission to tell our distinctive story effectively, transparently and comprehensively,” said Chancellor Rich Lyons, “and to replace caricatures about the campus with truth: Berkeley’s research greatly improves Americans’ lives, health and well-being, and our education lifts thousands of students up the economic ladder every year.

“We’re a unique societal asset, and our Office of Communications and Public Affairs is essential for gaining and sustaining support from the public we serve.”

A view of Sproul Hall with the Campanile in the background
In 1941, the campus’s news bureau moved into Room 101 of newly-opened Sproul Hall. In the 1960s, the offices of the chancellor and the chancellor’s cabinet relocated to California Hall for security, as Sproul Hall frequently was occupied by protesters. But the news office remained in place.

UC Berkeley

A historic run of activism

When Ellis retired in 1950, the news bureau had a new name — the Public Information Office — and a new home in Room 101 of Sproul Hall. It also no longer had a UC-wide focus: Ellis helped the UC’s LA outpost set up its own news bureau in 1927, Davis’ opened in 1949, and after the UC began reorganizing in 1951 into a multi-campus system, other locations followed suit, including at the centralized UC Office of the President.

The Berkeley office’s new name reflected additional work its growing staff was taking on — guiding campus tours for prospective students; running a speakers’ bureau; hosting visits by legislators and dignitaries; publishing an events calendar and a quarterly alumni newsletter; increasing the enduring UC Clip Sheet’s reach; and fielding thousands of inquiries annually from reporters, campus employees and the public. A walk-up window to the right of the front door — for in-person help — still is visible, although boarded up.

Over time, many of these tasks migrated to other units. But the news operation remained, eventually becoming UC Berkeley News and Media Relations, part of today’s communications and public affairs office. Throughout its history, its core role has been reporting major campus news, including research breakthroughs, for the media and other audiences, and connecting reporters with faculty experts.

A black and white photo of Ray Colvig, who ran UC Berkeley's news bureau from 1972-1991. He's in a suit and tie and sitting in front of shelving that's crammed with papers and binders.
Ray Colvig was chief information officer in UC Berkeley’s Public Information Office from 1964 to 1991, but joined the office as a science writer in 1959. He led campus communications through decades of protest and agitation.

Jane Scherr for UC Berkeley

But in the ’60s, an additional role was honed: crisis communications. It was the start of a historic, decades-long run of headline-grabbing activism, including the Free Speech Movement, anti-Vietnam war protests, the Third World Liberation Front strike, anti-apartheid demonstrations and animal rights rallies.

Ray Colvig headed the Public Information Office for 27 years, from 1964 to 1991. As campus spokesmen, he and his predecessor, Dick Hafner, “played a critical role, because there was so much media attention focused on Berkeley,” said John Cummins, chief of staff for four Berkeley chancellors, from 1972 to 2008. “  … They also built relationships with the media and … never tried to hide anything. They also were very respected by the faculty as having the campus’s best interests at heart.”

A National Guard helicopter sprays tear gas on Sproul Plaza during May 1969 People's Park riots. The Campanile is in the background and the copter has a large cloud of white behind it.
The Public Information Office in Sproul Hall had a supply of gas masks, which were needed by staff members when tear gas was sprayed on People’s Park demonstrators on Sproul Plaza in May 1969. Here, the chemical weapon is dropped from a National Guard helicopter.

Lonnie Wilson/Courtesy of Oakland Museum of California

Colvig also did interviews, amid tear gas, during the 1969 People’s Park riots; handled global media interest in the 1974 kidnap and arrest of Berkeley student Patty Hearst; navigated heavy media interest in the ‘80s in violent acts by the Unabomber, a former Berkeley faculty member; and when the 1989 Loma Prieta quake struck, immediately went live with a New York radio station “for one hour, talking about it,” said Cummins. “That shows you a little about Ray’s … availability to act under lots of pressure.”

In September 1990, Colvig was at the scene of a 1 a.m. fraternity fire that killed three students. Just weeks later, a Berkeley student was fatally shot and six others wounded in a hostage crisis at Henry’s, an off-campus bar a block from campus. Combined, these two incidents drew national media attention, including from the New York Times.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks at a microphone on the steps of Sproul Plaza in May 1967.
On May 17, 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke on the steps of Sproul Hall at the invitation of the Intrafraternity Council. He asked for no fee and got a ride to campus from students. He told the crowd of 7,000 people, some of them calling for King to run for U.S. president in 1968, “It costs $500,000 to kill every enemy solider while we spend only $53 a year for every poor person. We seem more concerned with winning an unwinnable war in Vietnam than in winning the war against poverty rights right here at home.”

Helen Nestor

Yet, positive news was regular fare through this long stretch, and Colvig’s career — he began as a Berkeley science writer in 1959 —  included four Nobel Prize wins by faculty members; major discoveries in computing, particle physics, photosynthesis and human origins; a 1962 speech in California Memorial Stadium by President John F. Kennedy, who called on Berkeley students to “recognize their responsibilities to the public interest,” and another in 1967 by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on the Sproul Hall steps, as the Vietnam War raged.

“We’ve had great teams of writers over the years who recognized important campus news and, no matter how scientific, knew how to translate it in a way that reporters got it,” said Robert “Bob” Sanders, the campus’s current manager of science communications who was hired by Colvig in 1991. “And that got UC Berkeley’s name in the news.

“Our researchers and scholars have a well-deserved reputation for excellence, but I like to think that we have played a big part in the public’s recognition of that fact.”

Bob Sanders from the campus's news office looks over the shoulder of Associated Press reporter Michelle Locke as she types on a laptop computer.
In 2001, Robert “Bob” Sanders (left) assisted Associated Press reporter Michelle Locke (seated) at the Richmond Field Station, where the media was invited to a demonstration of how new sensor technology developed at Berkeley would someday help make high-rise buildings safer.

Peg SKorpinski for UC Berkeley

A changing landscape for higher ed and the media

If Ray Colvig handled a seemingly endless stream of difficult news, Sanders has spent 34 years at Berkeley publicizing some of the world’s most important scientific discoveries and innovations, which he says have become so plentiful in the past few decades that “it’s like they’re coming from a firehose.”

The pace of scientific discovery, and the quantity of science news on campus, have risen thanks to research money coming to Berkeley, he said, “and there are developments in every field. And faculty members who used to be loath to talk to the media are now eager, and they want our help.”

Reporting major news that benefits society is a priority for Sanders and his colleagues, who cover the campus’s wide array of academic fields, at times in collaboration with communications colleagues in individual Berkeley departments, colleges and schools.

In 2024, Sanders successfully publicized a new process by Berkeley chemists that vaporizes plastic bags and bottles, creating gases that make new, recycled plastics. And recently, he reported a medical first: A baby’s life was saved as a legacy of CRISPR gene-editing technology developed by Jennifer Doudna, a Berkeley professor who won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

two men wearing goggles looking at an experiment behind the glass of a fume hood
In August 2024, the news and media relations team publicized a new chemical process that can vaporize plastics and turn them into hydrocarbon building blocks for new plastics. The news was carried widely by the media. Professor John Hartwig (left) led the research, with help from graduate student RJ Conk (right), chemical engineer Alexis Bell and others.

Robert Sanders/UC Berkeley

The news team’s increasing use of inviting videos, images, social media posts and podcasts amplifies its news releases and online UC Berkeley News stories.

News and Media Relations excels at helping scholars translate their complex research findings into everyday language, coaching them to work effectively with the media, and identifying faculty experts to comment on current events, from climate change to U.S. Supreme Court rulings to A.I. Resulting news coverage, frequently in prominent national and international media outlets, helps position many Berkeley scholars as leaders in their fields. And sometimes, one of them wins a Nobel Prize.

To date, Berkeley has 26 Nobel Prize winners. Four times in campus history — 1946, 1951, 1959 and 2020 — the news team has handled Nobel wins by two faculty members in the same week. It constantly is perfecting its detailed annual plan for the Nobel Prize announcements in early October.

“So many of the great things that have happened here in our labs would be ignored in the local and national press were it not for the efforts of the staff in the Office of Communications and Public Affairs. I have benefitted directly from this,” said Randy Schekman, who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna is in her backyard receiving her award during the COVID-19 pandemic because she can't get it in Sweden. She is in a black dress and tweed jacket with a string of pearls on. The Nobel medal is in a box on a table next to her, and two videographers from the UC Berkeley news office are filming the event.
Berkeley Professor Jennifer Doudna received her 2020 Nobel Prize medal [in the black box on the table] in her backyard due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions, which prevented her from traveling to Stockholm. Roxanne Makasdjian (center), the Office of Communications and Public Affairs’ director of broadcast communications at the time, helped Doudna prepare for the event and produced a video of it. Clare Major, a freelance videographer and editor hired to help Makasdjian, filmed the patio ceremony.

Brittany Hosea-Small for UC Berkeley

As the entire Office of Communications and Public Affairs heads into its 101st year, it faces new hurdles, and opportunities, as the landscape continues to shift for both public higher education and the media.

The state’s contribution to Berkeley’s budget has slowed considerably since 2000, and while it has maintained its excellence, the campus is now closely monitoring federal government plans that could have negative impacts. The media, meanwhile, has seen a decline in newspapers; the advent of the internet, social media and the iPhone; and rising partisan journalism, disinformation and misinformation.

Aileen Zerrudo, the new leader of the Office of Communications and Public Affairs, smiles and looks straight ahead. She's wearing a silver necklace and a shoulder length haircut.
Aileen Zerrudo has just arrived on campus to lead the Office of Communications and Public Affairs.

Courtesy of Aileen Zerrudo

In the footsteps of Ellis, Colvig and other Berkeley communications leaders, Aileen Zerrudo began her new post June 1 as associate vice chancellor and chief communications officer. In this climate, the Berkeley alumna said, it’s important to carefully manage Berkeley’s reputation, find new ways to engage with select media, and prioritize storytelling that touts the campus’s unparalleled advances for society.

“For 100 years,” she said, “this department has been a bridge to the world. Harold Ellis understood that our job isn’t just to share news, but to help society understand Berkeley’s distinct impact. Today, we’re building on that foundation by ensuring Berkeley’s contributions to the greater good are clearly understood.

“The next century of our story is just beginning, and the Office of Communications and Public Affairs is committed to telling it with the same excellence and integrity that has defined it since 1925.”