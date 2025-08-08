UC Berkeley announces craft beer partnership with Bear Republic Brewing

UC Berkeley this week announced a new partnership with Bear Republic Brewing Co., establishing the local brewery as the “Official Craft Beer of Cal,” and the forthcoming launch of “Oski’s California Gold,” Berkeley’s first-ever co-branded craft beer. The light golden ale is set to be sold at California Memorial Stadium and local supermarkets this fall.

Revenue from the collaboration will support Berkeley programs and campus priorities, the University Business Partnerships & Services office announced in a press release, while strengthening alumni and fan connections with the university.

A rendering of a can of “Oski’s California Gold,” set to be available this fall. Courtesy Bear Republic Brewing Co.

“My family’s connection to Cal spans more than a century — from our roots in Berkeley to operating the Bear’s Lair Pub and supporting Cal Athletics for years,” said John Martin, co-owner of West Coast Craft, which owns Bear Republic Brewing and Drake’s Brewing. “Now, creating Oski’s California Gold, the first licensed Cal beer, feels like coming full circle. We’re excited to continue this great partnership and to support the campus and the surrounding community.”

Martin and fellow West Coast Craft co-owner Roy Kirkorian are members of a multi-generational Cal alumni family with deep influence on beer culture in Berkeley. Martin helped launch Triple Rock Brewing and Jupiter Beer Garden, two celebrated beer-centric venues close to campus. Previously, Drake’s Brewing became the first craft beer sponsor at California Memorial Stadium following a 2012 renovation.

“Throughout the selection process, Bear Republic Brewing stood out for its overall excellence, including a strong reputation built around community engagement, green practices and a recognized commitment to its craft,” said Amy Gardner, executive director of University Business Partnerships & Services. “These qualities and its strong Cal connections make it an ideal partner to launch the university’s first co-branded beer.”

Beyond supporting broader campus programs, proceeds from the collaboration will help support Cal Athletics events, such as the Bear Affair Tailgate, and product donations will be used to support faculty, staff and alumni celebrations, as well as Cal Performances events and other campus cultural programming.

