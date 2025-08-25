Thousands of new students arrive at UC Berkeley for move-in, convocation and orientation

Last week marked the official start of UC Berkeley’s fall 2025 term — and with it the arrival of thousands of new students to campus, who took the week before classes to move in, attend fall convocation and get settled before they begin their journey at Berkeley in earnest.

The annual whirlwind of new student events was part of Golden Bear Orientation, a six-day slate of programming designed to help new students make friends, access campus resources and meet faculty and staff. During orientation, arriving students are assigned to small groups led by orientation leaders, who introduce them to Berkeley and the greater Bay Area and help them understand all that the university has to offer them.

During fall convocation, over 9,000 students gathered to hear welcoming remarks by Chancellor Rich Lyons, as well as performances by the California Straw Hat Band, the acappella group DeCadence and Cal Raijin Taiko, Berkeley’s Japanese drumming ensemble. Other speakers included Berkeley dean of students Sunny Lee and Ashley Gallegos of the Othering & Belonging Institute. Campus mascot Oski the Bear entertained and hyped up the crowd, as they participated in rally chants and took a 360-degree gigapixel photo from the center of the pavilion — their very first class photo.

