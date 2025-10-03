Science & environment

Berkeley Talks: Long considered ‘too big to fail,’ the ocean needs a new narrative

Marine ecologist Jane Lubchenco explains how the story of the ocean as endlessly bountiful and resilient has led to its degradation, and why we need to embrace a new narrative: that it's too big to ignore.

By Public Affairs

October 3, 2025

In this Berkeley Talks episode, renowned marine ecologist Jane Lubchenco discusses how a persistent story of the ocean as “too big to fail” has led to its degradation. While many now believe its problems are “too big to fix,” Lubchenco explains why we need to embrace a new narrative: that it’s too central to our future to ignore.

wide shot of a deep blue expanse of ocean
For thousands of years, peopled have treated the ocean like it was too big to fail, says marine ecologist Jane Lubchenco.

Daniel J. Schwarz for Unsplash

“There is a historic narrative about the ocean, one that has framed the way people have talked about the ocean and have treated the ocean for almost all of human history,” Lubchenko told the audience at a UC Berkeley event in March. “The ocean, for thousands and thousands of years, was seen as so immense, so endlessly bountiful that people thought it must be infinitely resilient and impossible to deplete or disrupt.”

But now, she said, the impossible has happened — “it’s depleted, it’s disrupted, it’s polluted, it’s warmer, it’s more acidic, it’s deoxygenated” — and we need to create a new narrative, one that acknowledges that a healthy ocean is central to a just and prosperous future on Earth. 

While she admits there are “huge challenges,” Lubchenco stresses that there are solutions that already exist that can be scaled up, like enabling sustainable aquaculture, reforming fisheries management, employing nature-based blue carbon ecosystems and creating and strengthening marine protected areas.

Jane Lubchenco
Jane Lubchenco

Joy Leighton

“This ocean that we have, that connects us all, that feeds us all, is at the center of climate change solutions, health solutions, food security, recreational opportunities,” she said. “This is really all one ocean. It is possible to use it without using it up. We’re not there yet. But given what I’ve said, it’s not impossible. And I think that these findings and these actions and these results are leading to the emergence of a new narrative for the ocean.”

Lubchenco spoke at Berkeley on March 13, 2025, as part of the Martha Charles M. and Martha Hitchcock Lectures series. This lecture was one of two given by Lubchenco for the series, together titled “Agency, Urgency, and Hope: Science and Scientists Serving Society.” 

Lubchenco is former deputy director for climate and environment in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Wayne and Gladys Valley Professor of Marine Biology and University Distinguished Professor at Oregon State University.

