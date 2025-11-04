Berkeley Voices season 2: Two sides of a story

Anne Brice (narration): This is Berkeley Voices, a UC Berkeley News podcast. I’m Anne Brice.

There’s so much incredible research and work that happens every day at UC Berkeley, on everything from artificial intelligence and quantum computing to linguistics and the study of social justice. It holds the record for the most Nobel Prize winners among any public university in the world, with two wins just this year.

This work can be highly theoretical and technical, taking decades to fully develop. Yet its impact extends far beyond academia, leading to world-changing results, from the invention of CRISPR gene editing that has saved lives …

Victoria Gray: CRISPR felt like it was an answer prayer for me, because I had been praying about wanting something that would give me a chance to live, to see my kids become adults.

Anne Brice (narration): … to ethnic studies courses that foster a stronger sense of identity and critical consciousness.

Alexia Guerra: I think what ethnic studies has taught me is no history, no self. So you need to know where you come from in order to understand where you’re going, what you want to do.

Anne Brice (narration): In this season of Berkeley Voices, we hear two sides of a story — from Berkeley scholars working on life-changing research, and from the people who’ve been changed by it. We also explore the ripple effects that come after.

New episodes will come out on the first Thursday of each month, from November through April.

