UC Berkeley reaffirms commitment to free speech

A statement from UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons:

Our University is committed to an open and robust marketplace of ideas and to maintaining a campus where people of all beliefs and perspectives can feel safe and respected.

In the weeks and months leading up to Monday’s events, the UC Berkeley administration worked closely with event organizers to plan the event. UCPD enlisted numerous law enforcement agencies to assist with the security and management of the event. As a result, an estimated 900 people were able to attend an event that proceeded without disruption. As is clear from the event video, the dialogue inside the event was civil and engaging, even among those who disagreed with each other.

UCPD is conducting its own investigation and cooperating with federal officials, including with today’s visit by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon.

UC Berkeley is committed to continuing to host speakers and events representing a variety of viewpoints in a safe and respectful manner. We will continue to evaluate our policies and practices to ensure that open dialogue and the rule of law continue to be upheld on our campus.