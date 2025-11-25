Statement on Nov. 10 event and UC Berkeley’s commitment to free speech

UC Berkeley has an unwavering commitment to abide by the laws, rules and policies that are applicable to the university. As a public institution subject to state and federal oversight, the University will continue to cooperate with governmental inquiries and investigations.

The campus is aware of, and provided to numerous media outlets detailed reporting about two violent crimes that Monday evening, a fistfight over an attempted robbery and someone being hit by a thrown object. The campus administration went to great lengths to support the First Amendment rights of all by deploying a large number of police officers from multiple jurisdictions, and a large number of contracted private security personnel. The campus also closed adjoining buildings and cordoned off part of the campus in order to prevent criminal activity, keep the peace, and ensure the event was not disrupted by protests.

UC Berkeley is committed to continuing to host speakers and events representing a variety of viewpoints in a safe and respectful manner. We will continue to evaluate our policies and practices to ensure that open dialogue, the First Amendment, and the rule of law continue to be upheld on our campus.