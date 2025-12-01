Gifts for every reader: New books by UC Berkeley authors

The end of the year is peak cozy‑up‑with‑a‑book season — and once again, UC Berkeley writers have delivered. From searing memoir and lush literary criticism to machine learning, soil science and the future of revolution, this year’s crop of books by Berkeley authors is as wide‑ranging and surprising as ever.

Whether you’re shopping for a die‑hard fiction lover, a policy wonk, a history buff or the friend who insists they “only read nonfiction,” there’s something here for every reader. These new and forthcoming titles from Berkeley faculty, staff, students and alumni offer fresh stories, bold ideas and plenty of conversation starters to share at gatherings or savor on your own reading retreat.

In this social and cultural history of human hair, Gold McBride argues that hair became a critical indicator of identity during this period of intense national change and diversification. Whiskerology traces how Americans shifted their view of hair from being mere “bodily discharge” (as it was often seen in the colonial era) to an integral biological feature capable of revealing hidden truths about an individual.

In Coming Up Short, Reich offers a deeply personal and political examination of America’s post-World War II promise and its eventual unraveling. The renowned political economist chronicles his own journey — from being inspired by childhood bullying to fight for justice, to working in the administrations of presidents like Clinton and Obama — as a lens to assess his generation’s impact.

Rich with firsthand accounts from faculty, staff and alumni, Startup Campus tells the story of how UC Berkeley transformed from a campus historically wary of corporate collaboration into a globally recognized engine for innovation and entrepreneurship. The book serves as a case study for universities worldwide, demonstrating how Berkeley overcame internal resistance and cultural tensions to build a thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Read more about the book on UC Berkeley News: New book chronicles UC Berkeley’s evolution into a ‘Startup Campus.’

Listen to Berkeley Talks podcast episode: How Berkeley became a powerhouse for innovation and startups.

A Killing Breath by Faye Snowden, executive director for Technology Programs and Governance (pre-order)

This Southern gothic mystery is the third installment in a series featuring homicide detective Raven Burns, in which Raven pursues a serial killer case that forces her to confront her own complicated and painful family legacy. The novel is a psychological thriller that ties a brutal, bloody present to a complicated past, exploring themes of familial evil, survival and the inescapable nature of one’s origins.

A leading historian of psychology, Zeavin explores the intertwined evolution of motherhood ideals and our fears about media consumption. The book reveals how the rise of screen media and “speculative technologies” were used to address the 20th-century crisis of the family, often leading to medicalized standards of “maternal fitness” and increased surveillance in the domestic sphere.

Listen to Zeavin discuss ideas from her new book in a Berkeley Talks podcast episode: The complicated role of media in motherhood.

A theoretical and historical investigation that tackles the central question of how a 21st-century revolution against class society might actually succeed, The Future of Revolution analyzes a span of revolutionary history and asserts that a crucial lesson from these historical attempts is Marx’s enduring principle: the working class cannot simply inherit and use the existing state machinery.

A practical, research-based guide, this workbook is designed to help readers cultivate greater well-being and stronger relationships. Drawing on cutting-edge wellness research and the center’s popular course and podcast, it provides 10 core practices, including cultivating self-compassion, awe, empathy and purpose, that have been scientifically proven to reliably boost happiness.

Good Woman: A Reckoning by Savala Nolan, executive director of UC Berkeley Law’s Thelton E. Henderson Center for Social Justice (pre-order)

In this collection of 12 essays, Nolan scrutinizes the immense personal toll of adhering to female social conditioning. Drawing from her own memoir, Nolan recounts how a lifetime of striving for “goodness” — through self-diminishment, silent endurance and clinging to conventional roles like a difficult marriage — failed to provide a promised sense of security or happiness.

