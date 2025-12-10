Settlement agreement with Dr. Yael Nativ

Joint statement by UC Berkeley and Brandeis Center

Today, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and UC Berkeley

announced a settlement to resolve the discrimination claims brought forward by an Israeli

researcher against the University. UC Berkeley’s own investigation last year found that

discrimination had occurred, but the harm done to Dr. Yael Nativ was not addressed prior

to the Brandeis Center’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleged that a UC Berkeley department chair declined Dr. Yael Nativ’s

application to teach because she was Israeli, a complaint substantiated by UC Berkeley’s

Office for the Prevention of Harassment & Discrimination (OPHD). As part of the

settlement, UC Berkeley publicly acknowledges the violation of UC Berkeley’s policy

against discrimination with regard to Dr. Nativ and commits to rigorously enforce this

policy to prevent recurrence.

When the discrimination against Dr. Nativ was reported to UC Berkeley’s OPHD, the

Office opened an investigation and found that Dr. Nativ was the victim of discrimination

in violation of the University of California’s Anti-Discrimination Policy, which prohibits

discrimination, including discrimination based on Israeli national origin or Israeli

citizenship. In resolution of the Brandeis Center’s lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Nativ,

UC Berkeley has agreed to take the necessary actions to address this issue.

As part of the settlement, UC Berkeley has agreed to continue to strictly enforce the

University of California’s Anti-Discrimination Policy and “respond promptly and

equitably to reports” of Prohibited Conduct as defined in that Policy, including by taking

“appropriate action to stop, prevent, and remedy the Prohibited Conduct and, when

appropriate, to impose corrective action/disciplinary measures.” Dr. Nativ will receive a

personal apology from UC Berkeley’s Chancellor Rich Lyons and monetary damages in

the amount of $60,000, a portion of which she has decided to donate to a charitable

organization. In addition, UC Berkeley will invite Dr. Nativ to teach the course she was

not invited to teach—and which she successfully taught during a previous semester at UC

Berkeley—in a semester of her choosing. The excellence of Dr. Nativ’s teaching was

never in question, and UC Berkeley appreciates Dr. Nativ’s willingness to teach the

course despite the discrimination that OPHD found to have occurred.

Statement from Chancellor Rich Lyons

UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons shared the following statement: “I respect and appreciate Dr. Nativ’s decision to settle this case. She is owed the apology I will provide on behalf of our campus. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Nativ back to Berkeley to teach again.”