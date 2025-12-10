Settlement agreement with Dr. Yael Nativ

By Public Affairs
December 10, 2025
Today, the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and UC Berkeleyannounced a settlement to resolve the discrimination claims brought forward by an Israeliresearcher against the University. UC Berkeley’s own investigation last year found thatdiscrimination had occurred, but the harm done to Dr. Yael Nativ was not addressed priorto the Brandeis Center’s lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleged that a UC Berkeley department chair declined Dr. Yael Nativ’sapplication to teach because she was Israeli, a complaint substantiated by UC Berkeley’sOffice for the Prevention of Harassment & Discrimination (OPHD). As part of thesettlement, UC Berkeley publicly acknowledges the violation of UC Berkeley’s policyagainst discrimination with regard to Dr. Nativ and commits to rigorously enforce thispolicy to prevent recurrence.
When the discrimination against Dr. Nativ was reported to UC Berkeley’s OPHD, theOffice opened an investigation and found that Dr. Nativ was the victim of discriminationin violation of the University of California’s Anti-Discrimination Policy, which prohibitsdiscrimination, including discrimination based on Israeli national origin or Israelicitizenship. In resolution of the Brandeis Center’s lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Nativ,UC Berkeley has agreed to take the necessary actions to address this issue.
As part of the settlement, UC Berkeley has agreed to continue to strictly enforce theUniversity of California’s Anti-Discrimination Policy and “respond promptly andequitably to reports” of Prohibited Conduct as defined in that Policy, including by taking“appropriate action to stop, prevent, and remedy the Prohibited Conduct and, whenappropriate, to impose corrective action/disciplinary measures.” Dr. Nativ will receive apersonal apology from UC Berkeley’s Chancellor Rich Lyons and monetary damages inthe amount of $60,000, a portion of which she has decided to donate to a charitableorganization. In addition, UC Berkeley will invite Dr. Nativ to teach the course she wasnot invited to teach—and which she successfully taught during a previous semester at UCBerkeley—in a semester of her choosing. The excellence of Dr. Nativ’s teaching wasnever in question, and UC Berkeley appreciates Dr. Nativ’s willingness to teach thecourse despite the discrimination that OPHD found to have occurred.
UC Berkeley Chancellor Rich Lyons shared the following statement: “I respect and appreciate Dr. Nativ’s decision to settle this case. She is owed the apology I will provide on behalf of our campus. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Nativ back to Berkeley to teach again.”