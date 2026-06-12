Mind & body, Science & environment

Berkeley Talks: Why kids need awe — and how puppets can help

Creators of the new Jim Henson Company puppet special “Wowsabout” join researchers from UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center to discuss the complex psychology of wonder as a powerful tool for early childhood resilience.

By Anne Brice

A screenshot from Wowsabout showing puppets Ronald and Roxy wearing backpacks and looking up in awe at the massive trunk of the General Sherman giant sequoia tree. A wooden sign reading
A new Jim Henson Company puppet special, Wowsabout, follows two puppets — Roxy, a free-spirited hedgehog, and Ronald, a fastidious city pig, as they experience moments of awe in Sequoia National Park.

Courtesy of The Jim Henson Company

June 12, 2026

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As Halle Stanford drove through Topanga Canyon in Southern California, with Dolly Parton blasting from the car speakers, she was struck by a moment of inspiration. 

“I had this vision of a little hedgehog on the side of the road in her little pink hiking boots, with her guitar in her bag, out to find the wows of the world,” says Stanford, an independent television producer. 

A few days later, she came across research from UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center showing that awe — the emotion we experience when we encounter vast mysteries that we don’t understand — inspires us to care for the planet and one another. “And I was like, ‘Bingo, that’s it.’”

That connection became the basis for Wowsabout, a new Jim Henson Company puppet preschool special on PBS designed to bring awe to young audiences. Created by Stanford and puppeteer Dorien Davies, the 30-minute special maps the journeys of Roxy, a free-spirited hedgehog, and Ronald, a fastidious city pig, as they explore Sequoia National Park. 

Together, they experience moments of awe, like when standing beneath towering Sequoias and watching migrating California tortoiseshell butterflies. And they meet others along the way, including Pekan, a puppet representing the endangered southern Sierra Nevada fisher who guides them to see historic pictographs carved into the park’s rock formations. 

Awe isn’t a luxury emotion, but an evolutionary necessity, says Dacher Keltner, a Berkeley psychology professor and the founding director of the Greater Good Science Center. “It makes kids kinder, it makes kids more creative. … Awe really helps kids stay curious, and be in love with big ideas.”

Keltner has studied the science of awe for more than a decade, and in 2023 published the book Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life. He served as a science consultant and co-executive producer for Wowsabout. 

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Stanford and Davies join Keltner and others from the Greater Good Science Center — education director Vicki Zakrzewski and parenting program director Maryam Abdullah — in a talk moderated by Sarah Bracken, education outreach and school partnerships manager at the center. The group discusses the logistical hurdles of translating wonder into film and why cultivating everyday curiosity has become an essential antidote to modern social disconnection. 

The conversation took place on May 13 and was hosted by the Greater Good Science Center. 

Watch a video of the panel discussion. (The screening of Wowsabout was removed from the recording for copyright reasons.)

Audiences can watch the full Wowsabout special for free on PBS Kids.

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