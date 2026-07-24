Humanities, Politics & society

Berkeley Talks: The making of Frances M. Beal’s ‘Black feminist house’

UC Berkeley Professor Ula Taylor reads excerpts from her book project on the pioneering Black feminist whose life and politics helped shape modern social justice movements.

By Anne Brice

July 24, 2026

Follow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. See all Berkeley Talks.

In 1957, a terrified 17-year-old girl lay on a Harlem kitchen table undergoing an illegal, backstreet abortion. Nearly dying from complications, she was rushed to a hospital ward where nurses badgered her and demanded to know what she had done. That teenager was Frances M. Beal.

Long before she would write the seminal 1969 manifesto “Double Jeopardy: To Be Black and Female” or co-found the Third World Women’s Alliance, Beal was navigating the violent realities of being young, Black and female in America. 

Ula Taylor
Ula Taylor is professor and chair of UC Berkeley’s Department of African American studies.

UC Berkeley

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Ula Taylor, a UC Berkeley professor and chair of African American studies, presents her latest book project, which reconstructs Beal’s political radicalization brick by brick. Blending first- and third-person narrative, Taylor explores how Beal’s life — from the pressures and policing of her early years to unappreciated domestic labor and single motherhood — helped shape her pioneering work in social justice feminism.

“Black feminism for Fran was not a politic that came from one experience or one moment in her life,” Taylor says. “It was a culmination of the brick of girlhood frustrations, the brick of early adolescent battles, the brick of teenage gendered expectation, the brick of abortions, the brick of sexual pleasure, the brick of housework and the brick of single motherhood. All and so many other theoretical and practical life bricks informed the construction of her Black feminist house grounded in social justice feminism.” 

Taylor’s lecture, which took place on Feb. 19, was hosted by Berkeley’s Social Science Matrix and co-sponsored by the Department of Gender and Women’s Studies and the Department of African American Studies.

Watch UC Berkeley Professor Ula Taylor share excerpts from her book project on Frances M. Beal, a pioneering Black feminist whose life and politics helped shape modern social justice movements.

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