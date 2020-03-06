UC Berkeley's new fundraising campaign is one of the largest ever taken up by a university, public or private.

Coronavirus information

The latest information on UC Berkeley's prevention and response efforts related to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This page will be updated regularly and additional resources added as the situation evolves.

UC Berkeley is committed to ensuring the safety of faculty, staff and students while minimizing disruptions to students' academic progress. All members of the campus community are asked to keep the Principles of Community in mind when interacting with others during these stressful times.