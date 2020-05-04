Berkeley psychologist wins two prestigious awards

UC Berkeley psychologist Stephen Hinshaw has won two distinguished awards for his vast body of research, including his work on developmental psychopathology, the stigmatization of mental illness and longitudinal studies of girls and women with ADHD.

Hinshaw is among four 2020 recipients of the American Psychological Association’s Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions. The accolade recognizes senior scientists for theoretical and empirical contributions to basic research in psychology.

The other recipients are Georgetown University cognitive psychologist Elissa Newport, University of Arizona psychologist Lynn Nadel and neuroscientist John O’Keefe.

Last fall, Hinshaw was awarded the Ruane Prize for Outstanding Contributions to Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Research, which is given by the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. The prize comes with $50,000.

Hinshaw is a longtime professor of psychology at Berkeley, serving as department chair from 2004-2011. Since 2015, he has also held appointments at UCSF as professor of psychiatry and as vice chair for child and adolescent psychology.

Last year, Hinshaw was named inaugural co-director of the Schwab Dyslexia and Cognitive Diversity Center, a joint initiative between Berkeley and UCSF.

He is the author of more than 360 research articles and chapters, plus 10 books that include his award-winning 2017 memoir, Another Kind of Madness: A Journey through the Stigma and Hope of Mental Illness.