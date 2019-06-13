Harris behind in California primary, according to new Berkeley poll

California Sen. Kamala Harris is running in fourth place among Democratic candidates vying to win the state’s March 2020 presidential primary, according to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll of 4,435 registered California voters.

The poll, conducted in English and Spanish from June 4 to 10, asked voters their preferences among the crowded field of 18 candidates asked about in the survey.

The results showed that former Vice President Joe Biden had a slim lead in California with 22% of voters, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who had the support of 18% of voters. Harris fell behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with 13% of voters supporting her. Of those polled, 17% made Sanders their first choice.

Eleven percent of voters said they remain undecided. The margin of error was 3%.

The race tightened when pollsters asked the voters to consider their second-place choices. Combined, Warren was the first- and second-place choice of 35% of voters, while Biden and Harris were each the first or second choice of 34% of voters. Sanders was the first or second choice of 29% of voters.

Mark DiCamillo, director of the IGS poll, which is part of Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, characterized the race as a “wide-open affair.”