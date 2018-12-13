Salaries, job market strong for 2018 Berkeley Haas MBA grads

Salaries and sign-on bonuses remained strong for 2018 MBA graduates from Berkeley Haas, with a bump in the number of students landing jobs three months post-graduation.

About 93.4 percent of job seekers accepted offers within three months of graduation, with about 83 percent receiving job offers by graduation.

“This is just about as strong of a job market for MBAs that I’ve ever seen,” said Abby Scott, assistant dean of Career Management and Corporate Relations at Berkeley Haas. “Salaries are up, thanks to stock options and bonuses. We’re really pleased with the employment success of this year’s class.”

Pay is solid this year for the class of 242 graduates, with average salaries of $127,571, up from $125,572 last year. Those salaries were topped off by an average signing bonus of $29,212. About 70 percent of the class received signing bonuses, and about 41 percent received stock options or grants.