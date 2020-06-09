UC Berkeley No. 1 U.S. public, 12th best globally in ‘World University Rankings’

UC Berkeley ranks first among U.S. public universities and 12th in the world among both public and private universities, according to the latest Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

For its 2020-2021 rankings, CWUR evaluated 20,000 universities worldwide based on research performance, quality of education, quality of faculty and alumni employment.

Harvard University, MIT and Stanford University took the top three spots, followed by the University of Cambridge and University of Oxford, both public institutions in the United Kingdom.

Overall, U.S. universities dominate the CWUR rankings. Rounding out the top 10 spots worldwide are U.S. private institutions: Columbia University, Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, University of Chicago and Yale University.

As for the top 10 U.S. public universities, UC Berkeley is followed, in order of rank (with each school’s global ranking in parentheses), by the University of Michigan (16th), UCLA (18th), University of Illinois (22nd), University of Washington (23rd), University of Wisconsin (26th), University of Texas at Austin (33rd), UC San Diego (34th), UCSF (37th) and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (40th).

The Center for World University Rankings is a consulting organization, headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, that analyzes the performance of universities worldwide. Since 2012, it has published the largest list of academic rankings, weighing a school’s research and learning environment equally.

In addition to ranking 12th globally and 10th nationally, UC Berkeley ranks 9th for quality of education, 57th for alumni employment, 8th for quality of faculty and 14th for research performance, gaining an overall score of 90.1 out of 100 points.