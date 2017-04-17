Earth Week events show off campus sustainability efforts

Earth Week, which starts today, is being celebrated with a variety of hands-on events on and off campus that highlight active transportation, local and organic food, climate action, reducing waste, saving water, environmental justice, renewable energy and other aspects of sustainability.

The events start today and last through next Monday. Highlights include:

Lower Sproul Solar and Rainwater Storage Tour, 1-4 p.m., Wednesday April 19. Multiple 40-minute tours will run all afternoon, showing off the green infrastructure of the MLK Jr. Student Union, from the rainwater catchment system to the solar panels on the roof. Sign up here.

Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Sustainability’s Annual Summit, 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20 at Crossroads Dining Commons.

Award winners will be honored and campus organizations will get a chance to share their sustainability successes and projects. Refreshments provided.

East Bay Climate Action Expo 6-10 p.m., Friday, April 21 at the David Brower Center, 2150 Allston Way at Oxford. On display will be the many things the East Bay community, including UC Berkeley, is doing to make a difference on climate change — and information about how you can have an impact on it. The expo is free and open to public; the documentary “Before the Flood” will be screened and is FREE for the first 10 students who sign-up.

Cal Day, all day Saturday, April 22, offers many sustainability related lectures and activities all across the campus.

Earth Week is organized by the Earth Week Planning Committee, which includes members of The Student Environmental Resource Center (SERC) and students from more than 45 student sustainability organizations. A full listing of Earth Week events and details is posted on the SERC website.