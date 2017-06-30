Funding awarded for new Latino Center of Excellence

UC Berkeley’s School of Social Welfare has won a five-year $3.4 million grant to fund recruitment, scholarship and research efforts in the school’s new Latino Center of Excellence.

Awarded by the federal Health Resources & Services Administration, the grant will support efforts to boost Latino youth interest in behavioral and mental health and encourage them to pursue undergraduate and/or graduate degrees in social welfare.

Among other things, it will help pay for stipends and field placements for Latino students pursuing a master’s degree in social work, student-initiated research, faculty advancement and a post-doctoral fellowship in Latino behavioral/mental health.

The grant runs from July 1 through June 2022. The Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.