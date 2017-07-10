Berkeley ranks 4th in U.S. for delivering value

Money’s Top 10 value schools 1. Princeton University

2. CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College

3. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

4. UC Berkeley

5. UCLA

5. Stanford University

7. UC Irvine

8. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

9. UC Davis

10. Harvard University

When it comes to colleges that give students the most for their money, UC Berkeley ranks fourth among 711 schools evaluated nationwide by Money magazine, up one step from last year’s fifth-place showing.

The quality of education, affordability and student outcomes are the three cornerstones of the rankings, broken down into 27 different factors.

New to this year’s rankings are data on the market value of the most commonly listed skills for alumni, and on the schools’ track records in moving low-income students into the upper middle class, according to Money. The rankings already tracked the early career salaries of alumni.

Princeton University topped the chart for the second year in a row. Berkeley came in fourth behind second-ranked CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College and third-ranked University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. Fifth place went to UCLA (tied with Stanford), and two more UC campuses — Irvine (7th) and Davis (9th) — placed ahead of No. 10 Harvard. The UC campuses were among 11 public universities in the top 20.

The full Money rankings can be viewed here.