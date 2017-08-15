Interim vice chancellor for research named

G. Steven Martin, professor emeritus of cell and developmental biology, this week stepped into the role of interim vice chancellor for research at UC Berkeley, the campus administration has announced.

Martin replaces Paul Alivisatos, who has moved into the position of executive vice chancellor and provost.

He most recently served as dean of the Biological Sciences Division in the College of Letters and Science, from 2011 to 2016. In his role as dean, Martin maintained the division’s research excellence, supervised the recruitment of 25 new faculty members, and oversaw the successful retention of 12 others, the announcement said.

He also supported the creation of and fundraising for a number of major research and educational initiatives including the Innovative Genomics Initiative, the Immunotherapeutics and Vaccine Research Initiative, and the Berkeley BRAIN Initiative. He also raised funds to support the Biology Scholars Program — one of the nation’s most successful STEM diversity programs — and secured the establishment of three new endowed chairs.

Martin will serve through the fall semester as an internal search is conducted for the next vice chancellor for research.