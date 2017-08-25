Sunday’s demonstration: activities and resources

Campus administrators and student leaders sent out this message today, in advance of this weekend’s planned demonstrations:

To the Berkeley campus community,

As you may be aware, on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 5 p.m., a demonstration called “No to Marxism in America” is scheduled to take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park, three blocks west of campus. There also is planned demonstration activity the day prior, on Saturday, Aug. 26, in San Francisco.

Recent reports suggest extreme elements from opposing ends of the political spectrum may seek to violently confront one another at these demonstrations. The city of Berkeley is strongly recommending that everyone avoid the downtown area. You can see the city’s recent message here.

These events may also attract and involve those who espouse hateful rhetoric that runs counter to our university’s values. We want to reaffirm our shared commitment to the campus Principles of Community, as well as share this recent message from Chancellor Christ about our paired commitments to free speech and safety.

If you choose to engage, we encourage you to review our suggestions about how to protest safely. We encourage you to think critically about your actions and not react to the provocations of others. If the actions of those around you are not consistent with your own values and goals, remove yourself from the situation. If you choose to remain in an area where violence is occurring, you may be subject to arrest or removal. Our campus will not tolerate acts of violence or the destruction of property, and the UC Police Department (UCPD) will dutifully investigate, arrest and prosecute anyone who commits crimes on our campus.

UCPD advises that if you see violence occurring, separate yourself from it. Doing so can help keep you out of harm’s way. Report what you see to police if you can do so safely, and follow police instructions. Should there be incidents on campus, UCPD will be using the text and email messaging service Nixle to keep the campus at large informed about developments throughout the day.

We recognize these events can engender harm for some. If you need support, the campus has several resources, including counseling services. For help navigating these resources, please contact: deanofstudents@berkeley.edu or visit deanofstudents.berkeley.edu/well-being.

Support resources:

Mental health counseling — Counselors at University Health Services (UHS) at the Tang Center are available on a drop-in basis for urgent concerns: Counseling and Psychological Services website or (510) 642-9494, and an after-hours counseling line at (855) 817-5667. There are mental health professionals trained to provide support to individuals from a wide array of identities, including traditionally marginalized or disenfranchised groups.

Medical emergencies — For life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

Medical care (non-emergency) — UHS's urgent care hours are Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For after-hours care: berkeley.edu/after-hours.

Reporting — For information and support on reporting hate crimes or hate-motivated acts: stophate.berkeley.edu.

Law enforcement — You can and should contact law enforcement directly if you experience physical harm, direct threats or emergency situations. UCPD: police.berkeley.edu, (510) 642-6760. Berkeley Police Department: ci.berkeley.ca.us/police, (510) 981-5900.

— You can and should contact law enforcement directly if you experience physical harm, direct threats or emergency situations.

Additional campus resources:

Multicultural Community Center and Gender Equity Resource Center — berkeley.edu/mcc, (510) 642-6528 / geneq.berkeley.edu, (510) 643-5727. These centers provide space, programs and services for UC Berkeley’s diverse student communities.

berkeley.edu/mcc, (510) 642-6528 / geneq.berkeley.edu, (510) 643-5727. These centers provide space, programs and services for UC Berkeley’s diverse student communities. Student Legal Services — (510) 642-3916, berkeley.edu/legal. Advises students regarding their legal questions, rights and obligations.

Looking for alternative weekend events elsewhere in the region? Be sure to check out the UC Berkeley Events Calendar.

Take care of yourselves and each other.

Sincerely,

Carol Christ, Chancellor

Paul Alivisatos, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost

Zaynab AbdulQadir-Morris, President, ASUC

Professor Lisa Alvarez-Cohen, Chair, Academic Senate

Steve Sutton, Interim Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs

Kena Hazelwood-Carter, President, Graduate Assembly

Scott Biddy, Vice Chancellor