Got a question about Berkeley’s budget? Now’s your chance to ask

Have you ever wondered if Rosemarie Rae, UC Berkeley’s vice chancellor and chief financial officer, has nightmares about the campus budget? Or what she includes on her pump-up playlist during long sessions of number crunching? Or what the campus’ looming budget deficit might mean for your job, research or education?

Berkeley staff and students can ask those — and other — questions during Friday’s Campus Conversation with Rae. The event will be the first in a monthly series of events that will connect UC Berkeley leaders with the campus community.

Rae, who was appointed to the position in 2017, oversees UC Berkeley’s $2.8 billion budget and is one of the key administration leaders tasked with finding a sustainable funding model for the campus, which is trying to shrink a $110 million budget deficit by July.

Rae will give an overview of the budget and the campus’s financial challenges before taking questions from students, staff and faculty.

Friday’s event with Rae will be held in Alumni House from noon to 1 p.m. Cookies and refreshments will be provided. A Cal ID card is required for entry.

Future Campus Conversations include Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos on February 12, Vice Chancellor for Administration Marc Fisher on March 22 and Chancellor Carol Christ on April 24.

For more information, visit campusconversations.berkeley.edu.