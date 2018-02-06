What does the future of learning look like at Berkeley? You can ask

Because today’s college students want to solve real-world problems, not just study academic disciplines, UC Berkeley may need to design curricula that go beyond traditional “majors.” So says Paul Alivisatos, the campus’s number two administrator.

Alivisatos will be discussing his thoughts on this and other aspects of the Berkeley academic enterprise on Monday during the second Campus Conversation, the latest in a monthly series of events connecting UC Berkeley leaders with the campus community.

Alivisatos, who is an accomplished professor of chemistry and materials science as well as the executive vice chancellor and provost, will outline several exciting ideas for how the campus might adjust to better serve its educational and research mission. This might include changes in the undergraduate curriculum, incorporating capstone “discovery experiences” into every student’s education and expanding the faculty, among others.

Alivisatos will also talk about the campus’s recently announced strategic planning process, and the latest efforts to shrink the $100 million budget deficit to $57 million by June.

Alivisatos follows Rosemarie Rae, Berkeley’s chief financial officer, who spoke to a standing-room-only-crowd during the first Campus Conversation in January. Rae gave an overview of Berkeley’s $2.8 billion budget, and took questions from the audience for almost an hour. (Did you miss Rae? Watch the complete video here.)

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to come prepared with questions with Alivisatos, who will speak on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Alumni House. A Cal ID is required for entry and cookies and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit campusconversations.berkeley.edu.