Ottoman Empire expert wins residential fellowship

Christine M. Philliou, a UC Berkeley assistant professor of history and an authority on the social and political history of the Ottoman Empire, will use a recently announced 2018 Frederick Burkhardt Residential Fellowship to finish research on a book, The Many Deaths of the Ottoman Empire, 1800-2017.

The fellowship is offered by the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS), thanks to a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, in support of recently tenured faculty pursuing scholarship at an important stage of their careers.

Awardees receive a $95,000 stipend in addition to a $7,5000 research budget. Philliou will take up residence at the Center for Advanced Studies in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University.

The fellowships are named for the late Frederick Burkhardt, president emeritus of the ACLS, who was known for his decades of work on The Correspondence of Charles Darwin.

Philliou is the author of Biography of an Empire: Governing Ottomans in an Age of Revolution (2010).

The book examined changes in Ottoman governance before Tanzimat reforms in the mid-19th century, employing the vantage point of an Orthodox Christian elite that was structurally excluded from the Ottoman state but managed to be intimately involved in its day-to-day governance.