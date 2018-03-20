A Campus Conversation with Marc Fisher

It is a pivotal time in higher education and at UC Berkeley. In addition to a new chancellor, there are many new campus leaders who are seeking new opportunities for Berkeley and working to address the challenges the campus faces. Each month this semester, one of these leaders is settling in for a lunchtime conversation with anyone on campus who wants to show up and ask questions.

This Thursday, March 22, Marc Fisher, vice chancellor for administration, will discuss efforts underway to improve campus operations so that Berkeley can meet its budget goals while maintaining its status as the nation’s preeminent public research university. Fisher, who joined Berkeley last fall from UC Santa Barbara, will also talk about improving Berkeley’s organizational culture, focusing especially on its commitment to diversity.

The event will be held in Alumni House’s Toll Room from 12 to 1 p.m., with cookies and light refreshments on hand. People attending are asked to bring a Cal ID.