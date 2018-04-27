Students share art in Belmont Village gallery show

Some 15 pieces of art created by UC Berkeley students are on display until September in a new gallery at Belmont Village Senior Living in Albany.

More than 100 people attended the opening of the exhibit earlier this month, the second one to be co-hosted by UC Berkeley’s art practice department, the UC Berkeley Retirement Center and the Belmont Village complex.

“I am very proud of the students who participated in this exhibit,” said Allan deSouza, chair of the art practice department. “We appreciate this partnership, as it affords our students the opportunity to exhibit and show their work.”

All of the pieces — which range from mixed media, ink, charcoal and photography to oil and acrylic — were selected for the show by deSouza.

Retirement center director Cary Sweeney said art display has spurred powerful dialogue between the generations.

The Belmont Village gallery is open to the public by calling (510) 525-4554.