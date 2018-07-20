Campus & community, Campus news

Summertime at Berkeley and beyond

By Tonya Becerra |

During the summer, Berkeley is far from empty. Enjoy some summer scenes on campus and beyond.

Campanile

 

Diving into summer

We took a poll to see what the Berkeley community was up to this summer.

Spoiler alert: Bears work hard — even in the summertime!

 

Working on studies

Couple with laptop relaxing on lawn

Jake Rasmusen and Zoey Morrisey relax on Memorial Glade. (UC Berkeley photo by Hulda Nelson)

 

Student studying

Kati Haitema — a summer session student from Hayward who attends UC Merced during the school year — likes to study physics high in the redwood canopy on the 6th floor balcony of Chou Hall. (UC Berkeley photo by Hulda Nelson)

 

Working out

Young students practicing yoga

Young yogis from Camp Kee Tov Carly Roitblat practice the tree pose on the West Crescent. From left to right: Sophie Goldstein, Emilia Gioia, Sasha Wizelman, Scarlett Sens, Lilliana Dodson and Anna Dreher. (UC Berkeley photo by Hulda Nelson)

 

Working on style

 

Photo of Angel Feliciano on Sproul

Grad student Angel Feliciano’s style stands out on Sproul Plaza. (UC Berkeley photo by Tonya Becerra)

 

Thanking staff for their work at Summerfest

 

Making music

 

Young woman playing piano on Sproul Plaza.

Visitor Alex Southwick tests out the piano on Sproul Plaza. (UC Berkeley photo by Tonya Becerra)

 

 

Colorful piano with "Everything I learned in life, I first learned at the piano."

(UC Berkeley photo by Tonya Becerra)

 

Savoring campus’s beauty

Young students around the Campanile

Young students flock to the Campanile. (UC Berkeley photo by Tonya Becerra)

 

Young students playing in front of library.

Students relax in front of the Bancroft Library. (UC Berkeley photo by Tonya Becerra)

 

 

Furry friends enjoy campus too

 

Photo of dog

A sweet canine visitor at College of Environmental Design (UC Berkeley photo by Hulda Nelson)

 

Berkeley squirrels are fearless.

A post shared by Berkeley Love Notes (@berkeleylovenotes) on

 

Berkeley in the community

 

Cal Band at the Golden State Warriors championship parade

Feeling the Fiat Love at the San Francisco Pride Parade

Berkeley on the big screen

Spotting Cal in Ant-Man 2 on Reddit

 

Wearing Berkeley pride around the world

 

