Summertime at Berkeley and beyond

During the summer, Berkeley is far from empty. Enjoy some summer scenes on campus and beyond.

Diving into summer

We took a poll to see what the Berkeley community was up to this summer.

Spoiler alert: Bears work hard — even in the summertime!

What are you doing this summer? 🌞😎 — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) June 15, 2018

Working on studies

Working out

Working on style

Thanking staff for their work at Summerfest

Thanks to all the staff who make Berkeley amazing! 💙🌟🐻💛 Enjoy Summerfest until 2pm today with CalID: https://t.co/uuaiKTIrQQ #GoBears pic.twitter.com/WVFGxGNUkB — UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) June 13, 2018

Making music

Savoring campus’s beauty

Furry friends enjoy campus too

Berkeley in the community

Cal Band at the Golden State Warriors championship parade

Feeling the Fiat Love at the San Francisco Pride Parade

Berkeley on the big screen

Wearing Berkeley pride around the world

