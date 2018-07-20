Summertime at Berkeley and beyond

During the summer, Berkeley is far from empty. Enjoy some summer scenes on campus and beyond.
Diving into summer
Happy Summer Solstice! Hope you're diving right into summertime. 💙💛 🌞😎#GoBears #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/kWJ8xGLUdq
We took a poll to see what the Berkeley community was up to this summer.
Spoiler alert: Bears work hard — even in the summertime!
What are you doing this summer? 🌞😎
Working on studies
Working out
Working on style
Thanking staff for their work at Summerfest
Thanks to all the staff who make Berkeley amazing! 💙🌟🐻💛
Enjoy Summerfest until 2pm today with CalID: https://t.co/uuaiKTIrQQ #GoBears pic.twitter.com/WVFGxGNUkB
Making music
Savoring campus’s beauty
Furry friends enjoy campus too
Berkeley in the community
Cal Band at the Golden State Warriors championship parade
See UC Berkeley’s Facebook post.
Feeling the Fiat Love at the San Francisco Pride Parade
So much Fiat Love: Cal Alumni shine at 48th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade https://t.co/u16xWe3aK2 💙🏳️🌈💛
via @Cal @UCBDiversity #CalAlum #CalAlumni #GoBears @SFPride #Pride #PrideMonth #LGBTQ #LGBT pic.twitter.com/FVIf1u09Ib
Berkeley on the big screen
So we hear there's a certain campus cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp @AntMan https://t.co/BLwIzFIDAS
Have a great weekend whatever you do! 💙💛#GoBears #AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp #AntMan2 https://t.co/FOSjOWscrD
Wearing Berkeley pride around the world
Gooooooo Bears! #GoBears #WorldCup https://t.co/iNNjRYWEdh
